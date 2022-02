Yup. It's only February and there's already a reason to hate ticks. I mean, there's always a reason to hate ticks. If one had to pick actual scourges of the Earth, ticks would certainly be pretty close to the top. What do they do? Literally, the only thing they seem to exist for, is to be food for the next predator up the food chain. I suppose on a universal scale that's important, but I ain't buying it.

MAINE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO