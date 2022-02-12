ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, edurance?

cartermatt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the conclusion of tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother 3 episode, we got a proper lead-off to the next HoH competition, and it’s a big one. Who won? It’s an endurance comp, and that means there could be some updates on the live feeds. Entering the comp,...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Blew Up When a 'Family Feud' Contestant Hilariously Proved Him Wrong

As host of Family Feud, Steve Harvey likes to be in the know. But in the rare occasion when he's not, things can get a little tense. Case in point, in a recent round of the game show, Steve asked contestants to "name something about Miss Piggy that other pigs make fun of." Within moments, Linda from the Morrow family hit the red buzzer and correctly guessed the fourth top answer "hair/bows." Shardae from the Estep family then followed it up with "her husband."
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

‘The Masked Singer’ Judge Robin Thicke Is a Father of 4: Meet His Blended Family With April Love Geary

Grammy nominee Robin Thicke grew up with famous parents, late actor Alan Thicke and singer Gloria Loring. He set out in his teens to build his own Hollywood career as an actor, with minor roles in soap operas. The Masked Singer judge became a father for the first time in April 2010, with the birth of his son, Julian Fuego, and has since welcomed three more children: Mia Love, Lola Alain and Luca Patrick.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Cynthia Bailey
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Todrick Hall
Person
Carson Kressley
Bossip

Nope, Not NeNe! Cynthia Bailey, Lamar Odom & Other Celebs Join The Cast Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

The confirmed Celebrity Big Brother season 3 cast consists of former Real Housewife of Atlanta/ NeNe's former bestie Cynthia Bailey, Lamar Odom, ‘NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick, Diff’rent Strokes star Todd Bridges, comedian Chris Kattan, figure skater Mirai Nagasu, singer and dancer Todrick Hall, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, model and reality star Shanna Moakler, former UFC champ Miesha Tate and Queer Eye star Carson Kressley.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 spoilers: Eddie questions her future

We’ve known for a while that Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 is coming to CBS on Friday, February 25 and today, we’re pleased to finally have more info!. What do we know right now about it? This is an installment titled “Allegiance” and per the most-recent info we’ve got, this is a story that will allow us to see different sides of many characters. For starters, we’re going to find out more of who Baez is away from work — at least in terms of the shows she watches! Also, Eddie’s career path moving forward could change after she works an SVU case. For more news on that, check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 synopsis below:
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Big Brother#Spoiler#Reality Tv#Cbs
TVLine

Celebrity Big Brother Premiere Recap: Who Seized Power on Night 1?

Looking for a three-week TV event that’s less “Olympics” and more “famous-ish people playing lawn games”? Enter Celebrity Big Brother. CBS’ reality staple returned on Wednesday for a third season of its truncated, (kinda) star-studded edition, which will air nearly every weeknight until its Feb. 23 finale. To refresh your memory on this year’s cast, the Season 3 houseguests include: Real Housewives stars Cynthia Bailey-Hill and Teddi Mellencamp; Diff’rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges; singer/choreographer Todrick Hall; SNL alum Chris Kattan; Queer Eye for the Straight Guy personality Carson Kressley, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu, former NBA...
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? More on season 12 episode 14

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive into season 12 episode 14 soon?. We know that there’s a lot of exciting stuff coming up for the police drama, whether it be the return of Joe Hill or, eventually, a chance to see the 250th episode down the road. It’s too bad you won’t be seeing either one of these stories right away. There is no new episode set for CBS tonight, and you’ll be waiting until Friday, February 25 to see more of what’s coming.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Season 2 episode 9 scoop, casting update

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? As you would expect, we’ll take you through that within this article — plus share a larger update on the future!. The first order of business, though, is talking things out in terms of the schedule. There is no new episode tonight; instead, the plan for now is to bring it back on Thursday, February 24 alongside its timeslot companions Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19. If you missed it, ABC offered up more info on season 2 episode 9 titled “Trust Issues” — check that out below:
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 13: Will Carisi, Rollins go public?

We know that Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 13 is not airing until Thursday, February 24, just like we also know that it is the first episode to air after the return of the flagship show. Today, it was revealed that there’s going to a very personal component to this story, at least for the characters of Sonny Carisi and Amanda Rollins.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: Clayton Echard drama in Croatia

Episode 6 is airing the evening of Valentine’s Day — isn’t that perfect for a show like this? In theory sure, but we know the episode is starting with a two-on-one date. In other words, the least romantic thing ever. We tend to think we’ll be saying goodbye to Shanae at that point, but who knows when the dust settles.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

All American season 4 spoilers: JoJo snags key recurring role!

We’re one week away from the return of All American season 4 to The CW and with that, we’re pleased to share some big casting news!. This particular update should prove exciting for anyone out there who is a big-time music fan or is just a little nostalgic. According to a report from Deadline, pop star JoJo is poised to recur on the series, starting with next week’s episode, as Sabine. This is a character described as follows:
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Season 9 episode 14 spoilers

Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we got an answer to that question, plus also a further look at what lies ahead. We don’t want to keep you waiting, so let’s kick things off here by going ahead and sharing the bad news: Unfortunately, the family-comedy is off the air tonight. The same goes for the week after, as well. This is a series that remains MIA largely due to the presence of the Winter Olympics, and we’re going to be stuck waiting until Wednesday, February 23 to see what is next. We hope that season 9 episode 14 will be especially fun, and it seems to be on the surface! The title here is “The Steve Weekend,” and the synopsis below has some more insight on what lies ahead:
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Euphoria season 2 episode 7 spoilers: What is Lexi’s play about?

As you prepare for Euphoria season 2 episode 7 this coming weekend, you already should know that it’s a mess. How messy, meanwhile, is what you’ll have to wait to properly find out. If there’s one thing that is easy to identify at this point about Lexi, it’s...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 episode 10 spoilers: Who is in danger?

In the event you did not know as of yet, The Blacklist season 9 episode 10 (airing on February 25) is the first airing after the Olympic hiatus. We’ve also heard already that a person within Reddington’s organization could be in danger. So who is this exactly? We...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy