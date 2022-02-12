ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

Elkins finds funds for Davis Avenue Bridge replacement

By Heather Hale
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hvl4e_0eCMIDxe00

ELKINS, W.Va. – City officials held a meeting on Feb. 11 to discuss the work needed on the Davis Avenue Bridge in Elkins.

New federal funding has been made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for off-system bridges through the Bridge Formula Program. As of Feb. 11, the application process to receive funds for off system bridges has not been started yet, but the funding will be made available in the future.

Elkins city officials plan to apply for funding to have the bridge repaired or replaced.

Engineers gave the Davis Avenue Bridge a “poor” rating and called it a 4 on a scale of 1 to 9. They did not find imminent danger, and don’t recommend closing the bridge.

West Virginia American Water accepting grant applications

“Long term goals it’s probably going to have to be replaced or repaired, replacement is probably realistically it, it’s a concern for me, our citizens deserve that and like I said the fact that there’s federal funding available out there now that takes some of the financial burden off of our citizens is the way for us to go with this.” Jerry Marco, Mayor of Elkins.

According to Marco, being proactive is the solution to fix the poorly rated bridge. Estimated cost of repair or replacement for the Davis Avenue Bridge.

The Davis Avenue Bridge connects to downtown Elkins and has an average daily traffic rate of 8,000 vehicles. Construction work on the bridge would cause residents, and visitors, to go to a nearby bridge instead, adding roughly 4 minutes to their commute. If Elkins receives the funding for replacement, Marco says the inconvenience to travelers would be worth it once the new bridge is installed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Elkins, WV
Government
City
Elkins, WV
WBOY 12 News

$15 million announced for WV wildlife and fishing

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin have announced that West Virginia will be awarded "$11,257,979 for wildlife restoration and another $3,966,614 for sportfish restoration" through Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration grants from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Uban Construction
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia American Water accepting grant applications

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia American Water is accepting applications for the 2022 Environmental Grant Program to improve local water sources. The Environmental Grant Program offers funds to improve surface water and groundwater supplies, restore and protect watersheds in West Virginia. “Investing in our communities through environmental programs and initiatives is beneficial to strengthening our […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WBOY 12 News

WV renters encouraged to apply for assistance program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Much of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’ virtual COVID-19 briefing, Friday, focused on the state’s administration of the rental assistance program. Officials from the program said they are receiving about 100 applications a day and that it typically takes a week to process them, if all of the paperwork is in order. […]
HOUSE RENT
WBOY 12 News

Belt line fire at Harrison Power property spreads to hillside

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. – A belt line fire at the Harrison Power Station belt line, located near Lumberport, caused the neighboring hillside to catch fire. The incident happened at about 11:09 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 official. There is no […]
LUMBERPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy