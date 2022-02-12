ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok is embracing the limewash trend

By Cassie Sheets
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love a vintage look and want to...

'Slugging' is the newest skincare trend to take over TikTok

It sounds worse than it is. Don't worry, no slugs are involved!. If you've ever turned to TikTok for skincare or makeup advice you've probably come across 'slugging'. The skincare trend originated in South Korea but has become mainstream thanks to several dermatologists and skincare enthusiasts' videos. The K-beauty skincare...
New "Slugging" Nightime Routine Trend Is Going Viral On Tiktok

If you haven't heard of "Slugging" before you're not alone. It's this new trend that's going viral on Tiktok that users SWEAR helps with keeping moisture in their skin. Before they go to bed and as part of their nightly skincare routine, people are "Slugging" their faces by smearing a thick layer of vaseline in hopes to keep moisture in. It's said that when you wake up in the morning your face is shiny and enriched with moisture. Some women have moved on from Vaseline to Careve as well. Would you try slugging your face??
How to add echo sound to TikTok videos and do the ‘core memory’ trend

The newest TikTok trend is everyone posting their favourite videos captioned “core memory” or “this is what memories sound like”, all with suspenseful piano music and a vibey echo to the sounds. The videos are all like something out of a montage in a film where a character is remembering the good old days – it really is what memories sound like.
Bella Hadid Started a TikTok-Viral Jaw Highlighting Trend

After posting several photos from a friend's birthday to her Instagram on January 16, Bella Hadid surely wasn't thinking that her jaw highlight would be all over TikTok. The seventh photo in her 10-part carousel is where the model's luminous jawline glow shines through. Nearly two weeks after Hadid shared...
Embracing Nostalgia on Tiktok: Q&A with Morgan Bartel

Through sharing experiences of nostalgia, Morgan Bartel has found a community on TikTok where she hopes to bring people a sense of reminiscence and joy. The Corpus Christi native's. , which recently gained more than half a million followers and 10.6 million likes, is her way of connecting to others...
This trend is taking over from painted arches on TikTok

Home design trends come and go—but the most important thing is to fill your space with things that you love. Paint is one of the more affordable ways to completely change a room, and it allows you to try new trends without blowing your budget. Painted arches might be old news now that color blocking is taking off on TikTok.
TikTok trend Blind Date with a Book is a smashing hit at local Barnes and Noble

Blind Date with a Book is one of the many different trends on the BookTok side of TikTok. Some might not be aware of this side of TikTok. It is a community on the app that reviews and comments on different books both newer and older belonging to all genres. It is great for fellow bookworms or those with lots of free time. A more recent trend is books being wrapped up to hide the cover, a short little summary of the book, a few quotes, and random little things that relate to the book are then used to decorate the wrapping. This is called Blind Date with a Book. It is similar to the cringy real-life dating scenario everyone seems to hate, but this is actually fun.
TikTok's "How a Memory Sounds" Trend Is Guaranteed to Give You the Feels

Do you ever go through your camera roll and reminisce on old videos? TikTok's latest trend, called "how a memory sounds," turns people's videos into the illusion of a memory. The memory trend appears to have been created by TikTok user @tubwrrld, whose original video has more than 10 million views, and it's honestly pretty emotional. All you need to hop on board the trend is an old video of your choosing, some whimsical piano music layered on top, and TikTok's echo voice effect. Easy-peasy, lemon-squeezy, right? Pretty much. The whole process takes a few short minutes to do, but if you're like me, finding the perfect video to match the trend might tack on some additional time. From concerts to graduations to vacations and hundreds of videos of your pets, there are so many reasons to catalog your favorite memories under this viral idea.
Jelly Nails Are Trending on TikTok & They Are So Easy to Do

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It is no secret that TikTok is the home base of trends. Just this year, we have seen TikTok bring back hair tinsel and white concealer, look to Bella Hadid to find inspo on how to highlight our jawlines, and much, much more. A lot of these TikTok trends are throwbacks to pay homage to the greatest decades ever, the ‘90s and '00s, but in its latest and greatest, TikTok has truly nailed a trend that isn’t totally just a throwback: jelly nails.
Bruno Mars jokes about TikTok’s “Talking to the Moon” trend while wishing Silk Sonic bandmate happy birthday

Tuesday is Anderson .Paak‘s birthday, but his Silk Sonic band mate Bruno Mars decided to use the occasion to make it all about himself instead. “Happy birthday to my bro @anderson._paak aka ‘Pee-wee On The Drums,'” Bruno wrote on Instagram, and posted a slo-mo video of himself dramatically emerging from a swimming pool while “Talking to the Moon,” from his debut album, plays.
Reiki Won't Stop Trending on TikTok — But Does It Work?

Gen Z is trying to shift your energy through their phones, and they're mimicking a very real energy healing practice. By now, chances are high that you've fallen victim to the habit of mindlessly scrolling through TikTok for an hour (or two). Deep inside this black hole of entertainment, you might come across a variety of wellness trends from aesthetically-pleasing morning routines to healthy food recipes. One of these new Wellnesstok mainstays goes beyond visual appeal and taps into a much larger spiritual journey: the art of Reiki.
