1. They are always there to say hi to you at the door:. This doesn’t mean that your pup is going bonkers every time you walk in the house. If your dog can’t control their wagging tail and barking every time you come home, it could mean that they are experiencing separation anxiety. Your best furry friend might be afraid that you won’t be coming back whenever you leave, even though you wouldn’t dream of leaving your best friend behind. I’m sure that if they could come everywhere with you, they would be right by your side! If your pup is calmly approaching you with a wagging tale (think of the slightly wiggly butt and smiling face) when you come home, it’s enough to tell you that your dog is happy to see you and absolutely crazy about you.

PETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO