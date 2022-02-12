ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Winter weather brings icy and snow-packed spots along Southern Colorado roads

By KRDO News
 3 days ago
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation reports icy and snow-packed spots along I-25 Friday evening.

The National Weather Service predicts up to three inches of snow accumulation with wind gusts of up to 25 mph in the Pikes Peak area.

According to CDOT, the snowy conditions begin near Walsenburg and lead up through north Denver. Other major roadways, like Highway 24, are reportedly wet with snowy spots.

At 3:15 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department announced the department was moving to cold reporting status for all non-injury traffic crashes.

Stay on top of road conditions through CDOT's COtrip.

For traffic updates, click here.

