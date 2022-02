Your pet is guaranteed to put a smile on your face and now you can put a smile all over them with Little Beast's new Smiley Sweater. Little Beast's Smiley Sweater is part of the pet wear brand's new capsule winter collection. The sweater is made from super soft acrylic yarn that's been ethically sourced, and features bright yellow smiley faces all over it. Other items in the new collection are equally bright and whimsical, with patterns including clouds, hearts, flowers, and stripes. Perhaps best of all, the brand also sells socks that match each of the pet sweaters so you can your furry friend can coordinate.

