No. 8 UConn bounces back from loss with 84-60 rout of DePaul

STORRS — It’s been 29 years since the UConn women’s basketball team lost two games in a row. On Friday, the streak that spans 1,044 games was at risk. But just as the team has done after every loss since March 1993, UConn and coach Geno Auriemma responded with a complete turnaround: The No. 8-ranked Huskies defeated DePaul 84-60 Friday night after losing to Villanova Wednesday.
Following a heartbreaking loss to Sikeston after winning nine straight games, Cape Central bounced back in a big way. The Tigers started hot and pulled well ahead early in an 85-33 victory on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Classic at Cape Central High School. "I was very happy," Cape...
Sydney Gray drove in five runs to lead the Nebraska softball team to a 10-1 win against Drake in six innings during the second day of the UNI-Dome Classic on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Huskers bounced back after losing to Iowa State 7-3 earlier in the morning. After...
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Zippy Broughton scored 18 points to lead five in double figures and No. 17 Florida held off a late Auburn rally, defeating the Tigers 83-77 on Monday night. Kristina Moore scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and Florida's run reached 7-0 as...
Following is the Overall Top 10 boys high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending Jan 29. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Hundreds of fans waited in the seats behind press row while Amy Williams finished her postgame radio interview. As the Nebraska coach began walking across the court toward the locker room, a round of cheers broke out. Beaming, she stopped and turned, raised both arms high and waved enthusiastically.
Following are the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
There are a lot of mixed feelings on Rick Pitino among Kentucky fans, but all members of Big Blue Nation should like what their former coach has to say about this year’s Wildcats. Even though he’s busy with his own Iona team, Pitino has apparently been keeping an eye...
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night. Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half.
The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:. Division 1. SchoolRecordTotalPoints. 1. Hudsonville (4)(14-2)71. (tie) West Bloomfield (1)(14-1)71. 3. Hartland(15-1)65. 4. Midland Dow(15-1)60. 5. Parma Western(15-1)58. 6. Farmington...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum's first victory with New Orleans was one of the Pelicans' most dominant performances of the season. McCollum, who was traded from Portland last week, scored 23 points and the Pelicans overall shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night.
BOSTON (AP) — After getting stymied for nearly three periods, Dylan Peterson finally broke through with a goal that brought the coveted Beanpot trophy back to Boston University. Peterson scored with 2:48 remaining to lift BU over three-time defending champion Northeastern 1-0 on Monday night in the 69th annual...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Terry Collins hit six of his nine 3-point attempts to lead Mississippi Valley State to an 85-71 upset win over Alabama State on Monday night. The win was just the second of the season for the Delta Devils, who had lost nine straight coming into the game.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Elijah Hutchins-Everett recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Austin Peay to a 62-54 win over Eastern Illinois on Monday. Carlos Paez had 13 points for Austin Peay (10-14, 6-8 Ohio Valley Conference).
NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Giddey and Tre Mann, Oklahoma City’s two first-round picks from the 2021 NBA Draft were looking forward to playing at Madison Square Garden. They certainly won’t forget the career nights they enjoyed. Giddey had a triple-double with a career-high 28 points, 12...
Wyoming has gone from being picked to finish at the bottom of the Mountain West Conference to playing this week with a rare national ranking. Second-year coach Jeff Linder is hoping that the “No. 22” by his team’s name will be the only change for the Cowboys when they visit New Mexico on Tuesday and host Air Force on Saturday as part of the week’s AP Top 25 schedule.
CLEVELAND (AP) — This year's NBA's All-Star stage isn't reserved for just LeBron James, Steph Curry and the league's other top performers. There's another game in town, one that can make a much longer-lasting impact.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 26 points to lead six Denver players in double figures, and the Nuggets beat the Orlando Magic 121-111. on Monday night. Jeff Green and Will Barton added 17 points apiece and Bryn Forbes had 16 for the Nuggets, who have won four of five since losing three in a row. Bones Hyland had 14 points and Aaron Gordon 10.
Bruce Pearl’s No. 1 Auburn Tigers won’t be No. 1 for much longer — and that’s because the Tigers, previously undefeated in SEC play, lost in upset fashion on Tuesday night to the Arkansas Razorbacks. It was as close a game as it could have been;...
