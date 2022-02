Today, AMC Networks has revealed their upcoming lineup of content, including the renewals of six of their original series. Listed in the announcement is fan favorite crime drama Kin, which will now be going into its second season. After landing on the platform in 2021, the series soon launched itself to one of the top spots on the network’s streaming service, AMC+. Not only was Kin a knockout among longtime audiences, but the series also caused an avalanche of new subscribers to flock to the platform.

