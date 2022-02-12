ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

No. 8 UConn women bounce back with 84-60 win over DePaul

By Vickie Fulkerson
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQOti_0eCMFWAK00
UConn's Dorka Juhasz (14) reacts toward Aaliyah Edwards after making a basket while being fouled during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against DePaul, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Storrs — All UConn needed, apparently, was a day to figure things out and some incentive.

The No. 8 Huskies did everything they do best Friday night — with a dizzying number of cuts to the basket that resulted in 62 points in the paint, layup after layup after layup — in an 84-60 Big East Conference victory over DePaul that took them from the pits back to the top of women's basketball's Mount Everest.

Graduate forward Dorka Juhasz had a season-high 22 points with eight rebounds to lead UConn in the bounce-back win, which followed an unexpected 72-69 loss Wednesday to Villanova and came despite missing 6-foot-5 senior forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (groin) and freshman Caroline Ducharme (head) once again due to injuries.

"We just came to practice yesterday and all we talked about was how bad our effort was (Wednesday) night and how Villanova outplayed us in every phase of the game ... every, every," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "From coaching down to the managers, they were better than us at everything. We just needed to turn that around."

"Just watching that (Villanova) game back, it's pain," Juhasz said. "Everybody took that really personal. The video, the game is not lying. So watching it back it's like, 'Wow, we let them get in rhythm and get shots they were really comfortable with and that's not us.' We were lacking energy and rebounding and everything. I think the next day is always good; everybody's a little (ticked) off."

Christyn Williams added 20 points, Aaliyah Edwards 19 and Evina Westbrook 10 for UConn and Westbrook and Nika Muhl each had five assists. Freshman Aneesah Morrow had 20 points and 16 rebounds for DePaul (19-7, 11-4), which came into the game leading the nation in scoring with 90.2 points per game.

That extended UConn's streak without back-to-back losses to an astounding 1,044 consecutive games, dating back to 1993, and kept the Huskies on top in the Big East standings with a two-game lead over Villanova.

UConn is 16-5 overall, 10-1 in the Big East, while Villanova moved to 17-6 overall, 11-3 in the league with a 74-63 overtime win Friday over Marquette.

UConn, which won its previous game this season against DePaul 80-78, necessitating a game-winning drive from Ducharme with 1.6 seconds remaining, needed no such dramatic ending this time.

The Huskies led 25-16 after one quarter, outshooting DePaul 63.2-28.6%, and 42-29 at halftime. Juhasz had 13 points and Edwards, her fellow forward, 10 points at the half, an area in which UConn struggled mightily without Nelson-Ododa in the loss to Villanova.

This time, UConn outrebounded DePaul 47-37 and constantly exploited a mismatch with DePaul in the post, as the Blue Demons' tallest starter is 6-foot-1.

"We're small. There's no question about the fact we're small," DePaul coach Doug Bruno said. "You have to go inside. Why wouldn't you? Why wouldn't you attack?

"UConn is a better team than they played Wednesday night against Villanova. We got that tonight. Our goal tonight was to make history and we didn't do a good job of that. (UConn) is a tough team to beat before a loss; when they get beat and it gets their attention, they're even more difficult to beat."

DePaul last led 5-4 on a pair of free throws by Deja Church, at which point UConn reeled off eight straight points for a 12-5 lead, at which point all of the Huskies' starters had scored and the Blue Demons were shooting 1-for-9, 1-for-7 from 3-point range.

Juhasz started the second quarter with a three-point play. DePaul came within six on a three-point play by Morrow and a reverse layup from Church, making it 32-26, but that sparked another run for the Huskies, who responded with 10 straight.

Juhasz started that sequence with a 3-pointer, Westbrook drove and drew a foul followed by a fast break basket by Westbrook off a steal from Williams and Juhasz capped it with another 3, assisted by Muhl.

Williams fired things up with 10 points in the third quarter and Edwards added nine, including a three-point play, to push the UConn lead to 69-49. And the Huskies kept their foot on the gas, scoring on a steal and a layup by Westbrook with 7:36 left in the fourth quarter for a 75-51 lead.

"Guys take losing really hard at Connecticut," Auriemma said of the Huskies' knack of following a loss with a win over the last 29 years. "I hope that never goes away."

"It was probably one of our best team wins," Juhasz said. "It felt really good."

UConn, which has six games remaining in Big East regular season play, next travels to Marquette for a 2:30 p.m. game Sunday (Ch. 61). The Huskies have had eight of their 12 players miss at least one game due to injuries or illness this season, leading to nine different starting lineups.

v.fulkerson@theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

LSU holds off Mississippi State 69-65

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC) got their second win of the week as they took down Mississippi State (14-10, 5-6 SEC) 69-65 on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The starting five that the Tigers rolled out against Mississippi Stat that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
State News

FINAL: No. 17 Michigan State bounces back with 76-60 victory over Indiana

Coming off of consecutive losses for the first time all season, Michigan State men's basketball bounced back with an emotional 76-60 win over Indiana. Going up against an Indiana team that's near the top of the Big Ten in effective field goals percentage, Michigan State's defense more than held it's own, holding their opponent to 20-59 (34%) from the field and 5-21 (24%) from deep. The Spartans also out-rebounded the Hoosiers by a five board margin (39-34).
COLLEGE SPORTS
KVIA

Pointer, Morris lead No. 14 LSU women past Texas A&M 74-58

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris scored 25 points each and No. 14 LSU defeated Texas A&M 74-58. Kayla Wells had 23 points for Texas A&M and Aaliyah Patty added 11 points and 10 rebounds. After LSU trailed 33-27 at halftime, Pointer scored five points early in the third quarter and the Tigers drew within 35-34 near the 7-minute mark. LSU went in front when Autumn Newby made two free throws for a 43-42 lead at 3:29 of the third. Morris scored LSU’s first seven points of the fourth quarter and with a 61-51 lead the Tigers were not threatened again, outscoring the Aggies 20-9 in the period.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
GreenwichTime

No. 8 UConn women’s basketball vs. Marquette: Time, TV and what you need to know

Records: UConn (16-5, 10-1 Big East), Marquette (17-6, 10-4) Backed by bigs: After struggling following the loss of top-rebounder Olivia Nelson-Ododa minutes before Wednesday’s game against Villanova, UConn’s bigs stepped up and recentered its defense Friday in its win over DePaul. Thanks to season-high nights from Dorka Juhász (22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists) and Aaliyah Edwards (19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and two steals), the Huskies kept DePaul to a season-low 60 total points.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WPRI 12 News

Bynum scores 25, Providence beats DePaul 76-73 in OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jared Bynum scored 25 points off the bench and Al Durham and Nate Watson finished with 16 points apiece as No. 11 Providence held on for a 76-73 overtime win over DePaul on Saturday. Durham went 12 for 12 at the free-throw line as the Big East-leading Friars (21-2, 11-1 Big […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Day

Top 25 men's and women's basketball roundup

Playing on injured ankles that has limited their capabilities, Justin Moore and Collin Gillespie stepped up when Villanova needed them most Saturday afternoon. Moore scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half while Gillespie grabbed a critical offensive rebound inside the final minute to help the No. 15 Wildcats rally from a seven-point deficit to beat Seton Hall 73-67 Saturday.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christyn Williams
Person
Geno Auriemma
greensboro.com

Lady Rams bounce back with win over Morehead on Senior Night

The Reidsville girls basketball team were able to get rid of the bad taste left in their collective mouths from the previous night’s loss to T.W. Andrews with a dominant 58-20 win over Morehead in the Lady Rams regular season finale Friday night. RHS set the tone straight out...
REIDSVILLE, NC
Herald-Dispatch

Herd women snap skid with 60-48 win over UTEP

HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s Aaliyah Dunham simply wasn’t going to let the Thundering Herd’s losing streak go any further. Dunham tied for game-high honors with 16 points while making several big plays on each end of the floor as Marshall snapped its five-game skid with a 60-48 win over UTEP Sunday at Cam Henderson Center.
HUNTINGTON, WV
bigeastcoastbias.com

UConn edges out the win over St. John’s in a tight one, 63-60

Sunday afternoon, the UConn Huskies made the trip to Madison Square Garden to take on the St. John’s Red Storm for the second leg of their regular season series against each other. The last time both squared off was back in mid-January up in Storrs, Connecticut were the Huskies won in a game that was a close one by a score of 86 to 78 as Adama Sanogo had one of his best games on the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul#Uconn#Big East Conference#Storrs
University of Connecticut

Fudd, No. 8 UConn women surge in 4th quarter, top Marquette

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Azzi Fudd continued the second-half surge to her freshman year by bouncing back from a rare off-night and helping UConn break open a close game. Fudd scored 24 points and sparked a fourth-quarter surge that broke open a close game as the eighth-ranked Huskies beat Marquette 72-58 on Sunday. Fudd has scored at least 24 points in three of her last four games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
bigeastcoastbias.com

Providence Sweeps DePaul, 76-73

That’s the mantra right now for Ed Cooley and the Providence Friars, who just notched their 21st win of the season, and 11th in BIG EAST play, beating the DePaul Blue Demons last night in an overtime thriller. And, my goodness, was that definitely a thriller. Last night’s contest...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
WTKR

Norfolk State bounces back with win over Maryland-Eastern Shore

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State had 12 days to chew on its first MEAC loss of the season. The Spartans won't have to chew on another one heading into its next contest. Jalen Hawkins scored a game-high 16 points and pulled down nine rebounds to pace the green and gold to a 70-63 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday night. The victory improves NSU to 16-5, 7-1 in conference play.
NORFOLK, VA
anonymouseagle.com

#8 UConn Shows Marquette Why They’re #8 UConn

For 30 minutes on Sunday, maybe a little bit longer than that, it appeared that Marquette women’s basketball had everything they needed to take a run at knocking off #8 UConn Huskies and handing the Huskies their second conference loss in nearly a decade and the second of the week.
MARQUETTE, WI
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
425
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy