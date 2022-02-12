ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-thirds of singles think Valentine’s Day shouldn’t be strictly about romance

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Melore
 3 days ago

NEW YORK ( StudyFinds.org ) – Who says your online friends aren’t real friends? Gen Z and millennial Americans are feeling lonelier than ever since the start of the pandemic – but a new study finds online apps are helping them connect to others in need.

A poll of 2,000 singles finds 77 percent have turned to online friendships to build connections and alleviate their loneliness. Three in five people had met new friends via dating apps in the last two years, and two-thirds (66%) credit their online pals for helping them get through the pandemic.

Valentine’s Day takes on a new meaning?

Commissioned by Plenty of Fish and conducted by OnePoll , the study revealed 67 percent of respondents believe Valentine’s Day shouldn’t be a purely romantic holiday — since they would rather share the day with their single friends than feel pressure to land a date.

Another 43 percent of singles (50% of women and 36% of men) believe Valentine’s Day should include all forms of love. Overall, 61 percent of respondents say they feel less romantic pressure this Valentine’s Day than in previous years.

When asked how they plan to celebrate this year, 26 percent of singles are looking forward to treating themselves to some “much-needed self-care,” and 19 percent plan to go on a date. Sixty-three percent of single Gen Zers and millennials believe friendships and self-love should be celebrated just as much as romantic relationships. Three in five even admit they don’t celebrate their friendships as much as they should.

Those planning to spend Valentine’s Day with their friends plan to go out for a bite or drink (42%) or invite them to join in on their self-care night (36%).

“The pandemic continues to impact the way singles are connecting, and while dating is still a priority , singles are craving a broader sense of community,” says Kate MacLean, a dating expert at Plenty of Fish, in a statement. “Singles are increasingly focused on building and maintaining friendships that stem from common interests and similar passions. Nurturing those friendships allows singles to go through the dating journey with a strong support system, relieving the pressure to find dates and making the experience more fun.”

Not everyone is looking for love

Three-quarters of the poll (74%) believe connecting with someone new who shares the same hobbies is time well spent — even if it doesn’t lead to anything romantic. Almost seven in 10 (69%) think dating apps are just as good for finding friends with similar interests and hobbies as they are for searching for a romantic partner.

Sixty-three percent of those surveyed agree that most relationships and friendships will be made “completely” through the internet in the future.

“Having low-pressure, online experiences brings the sense of community and fun back to dating, so singles can video chat, livestream and have virtual date nights,” MacLean adds. “After all, just because you’re single, doesn’t mean you have to go through your dating journey solo.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Studio 512 Game: Valentine’s Day, By The Numbers

It’s the official day of love! Rosie challenged Steph to a game of “Valentine’s Day, By The Numbers.” Can you get the answers right?. How much money do Americans spend on the holiday? (Hint: it’s in the billions.) Who receives the most cards? (Hint: think...
CELEBRATIONS
Best Valentine’s Day present for your significant other

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Valentine’s Day present for your significant other is best?. Buying the best Valentine’s Day gift for a significant other can be challenging. If you believe that this is your one chance to show your love, the gift you select holds a lot of importance. Fortunately, Valentine’s Day is just one opportunity to show your sweetheart how much you care, and with a little thought, you can find the perfect gift.
LIFESTYLE
thewellesleynews.com

Romance Reads for Your Valentine’s Day Pleasure

Happy (almost) Valentine’s Day! Valentine’s Day is a very weird holiday in that people experience it wildly differently. For some, it is a day to spend with your significant other. Some people use it to celebrate all kinds of love. Some resent it as a capitalistic exploitation of love and simply look forward to the candy. And for the book lovers among us, it’s just an excuse to read romance books. February just puts you in that romance mood, but if you don’t know where to start, here are some different books for you to check out.
TWITTER
crfashionbook.com

Cozy Up With BookTok’s Favorite Romance Reads This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day isn’t complete without a good romance novel (read while soaking in the tub, surrounded by candles, ofc.) But a quick survey of your local bookstore’s romance section will show you that the genre is a bit oversaturated. While it’s great to have so many options, it can be hard to figure out which read will be worth your while—and which one isn’t worth the heartache. That’s where BookTok comes in. The TikTok equivalent of BookTube and Bookstagram, BookTok is the place where avid readers share their trustworthy reading recs, review new titles, and fangirl over old favorites. Valentine’s Day has brought out all the romance novels, including six standouts BookTokers can’t stop raving about. You’ll want to add these sweet and sultry page-turners to your TBR list ASAP.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Montclarion

Valentine’s Day Guide for Singles

If there’s anyone who has held the record for never spending Valentine’s Day with a romantic partner, it’s me. Sometimes I like to compare this special day with a plague: ads with loving couples everywhere, heart-shaped chocolates, balloons with cheesy messages, giant stuffed animals and love letters at the card section at Walgreens. It’s crazy stuff when you think about it, and it’s an unavoidable reminder of the time to come.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Nebraskan

AMES: Romance novels if you’re romance-less on Valentine’s Day

Sometimes, I forget that love exists. I live in my bubble of going to class, work and then home, so I forget people have real, healthy relationships. So, as Valentine’s Day comes closer, I want to provide myself an escape from my lackluster dating life. For anyone who is also lonely and doesn’t remember the last time they went on a real date, here is a list of books to make life seem a little less mundane.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Relationship Advice
Americas
Society
Relationships
Itemlive.com

Valentine’s Day: I think I like it?

Ahhhh, Valentine’s Day. The one day a year when couples portray their love for each other with cheap chocolate, flowers from CVS, and edited collages of photos on Instagram. I The post Valentine’s Day: I think I like it? appeared first on Itemlive.
CELEBRATIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

BlueBucksClan Aren't Looking For Romance On "Valentine's Day"

Back with yet another banger, BlueBucksClan speaks on ghosting women on the romantic holiday. The group has been flooding the airwaves with hit after hit in recent months, with "Valentine's Day" being no exception to the rule. DJ and Jeeezy Obama handle this track as they always do: alternating verses and bars about blowing money on women for the fun of it and flexing on the men they took them from. The unmistakable California flow lends itself well to the subject matter, but that's to be expected from the duo at this juncture.
ENTERTAINMENT
iheart.com

Don't Feel Guilty about Chocolate on Valentine's Day

Valentine’s day is finally here and you can bet a lot of people will be receiving flowers, loves notes and of course boxes of chocolate. If you’re worried about eating too many sweet treats, we have some advice from Cleveland Clinic psychologist Doctor Susan Albers. “We have a lot of conflicted feelings about chocolate. On one hand we love it and crave it, but on the other hand we often experience a lot of guilt and concern about eating chocolate.”
FOOD & DRINKS
People

Pete Davidson Says He's 'Thinking' About Valentine's Day Plans with Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson might have something romantic in store for his first Valentine's Day with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. In a recent conversation with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams about his Hellman's Mayo partnership for an upcoming Super Bowl ad, Davidson opened up about his plans to celebrate Valentine's Day with Kardashian, admitting that this will be the first time he's had a significant other to spend the holiday with.
CELEBRITIES
Zimbio

Underrated Romances To Check Out This Valentine's Day

Tis the time of year for love to blossom in full. Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to ignore friends and family and concentrate fully on the special someone in your life. So this year why not skip purchasing a hotel room with a heart-shaped bathtub and stay at home for a romantic movie night?
MOVIES
