ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West appears to reference Pete Davidson, again, on new song

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cK62B_0eCMEGBJ00

(NEXSTAR) – At this point, Pete Davidson probably doesn’t know whether he should be offended or flattered.

For the second time in just as many months, Kanye “Ye” West appears to be taking aim at “SNL” star Pete Davidson — who is currently dating West’s ex Kim Kardashian — via the medium of song.

“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL,” West says on Fivio Foreign’s new tune “City of Gods.” West then raps, “When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival, they act like they love you but don’t even like you,” though it’s unclear if he’s referring to Davidson in the latter lyric, or himself and his grievances with fame.

In any case, a source “close to” Davidson told TMZ that he wasn’t paying any mind to the lyrics.

“Pete is focusing on his relationship with Kim and making sure she feels supported, the rest is just noise,” the source said.

West’s latest lyrical jabs come nearly a month after West and The Game released a song on Spotify called “Eazy,” in which West references Davidson by name.

“God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a–,” the 44 year-old raps. (West was involved in a car accident that left him hospitalized in October 2002.)

After “Eazy” was released, Davidson reportedly found the lyric to be “totally hilarious,” according to a source who spoke with Page Six .

Davidson and Kim Kardashian began dating in late 2021. Kardashian and West had separated earlier that year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Here’s where Team USA ranks in medals

The medal race is tight at the top after Austria joined Norway with 14 total medals, as we near the midpoint of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Germany is shining with the most golds (seven) but that’s just one more than Norway, and two ahead of the Netherlands and Sweden.
SPORTS
KXAN

Austin woman accused of murder arrested in Africa

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, led by the U.S. Marshals, took Kathleen Wylumva Ngongoseke, 27, into custody after Tanzanian officials arrested her on immigration violations in December. Federal authorities went to Dar es Salaam, the capital of Tanzania, and took custody of her Feb. 7.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
shefinds

We Still Can't Believe What Pete Davidson Announced After Kanye West Dissed Him On New Track

Seems like the Kardashians aren’t the only ones unamused by Kanye West’s recent behavior, as Pete Davidson has now been forced to take extra measures to guarantee his safety following the release of Ye’s latest track. If you’ll recall, the 44-year-old rapper released his new single, “My Life Was Never Eazy” on Friday, January 14th, and in the song, he literally references the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star by name and threatens to beat him. Ye raps: “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s [expletive.]”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Stabbed In The Back’ By Travis Scott Over His Friendship With Kanye West

Amid the drama with her ex Kanye, Kim has been incredibly hurt that her sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend is still close friends with him. Kim Kardashian, 41, feels betrayed by Travis Scott, 30, as he’s stayed close to Kanye West, 44, amid the “Runaway” rapper’s public drama with his ex. A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim was hurt to see her sister Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend stay close to Yeezy, as Kanye has publicly aired out his problems with Kim and their co-parenting relationship.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Kisses Julia Fox As She Straddles Him In Steamy New Photo

As her romance with Kanye West heats up, Julia Fox shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of their love story — including one PDA-filled shot of her straddling the rapper!. Things are definitely heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox! After the couple spent some time apart to attend their respective kids’ birthday parties, Julia reminisced about some of the hottest moments in their romance so far on her Instagram Story on Jan. 18. She shared one shot of herself sprawled across Kanye’s lap as he places a kiss on her forehead, which is facing away from the camera. She also posted a compilation video of some of their time together, including a kiss on the lips in the streets as paparazzi fired away with their cameras.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Kim Kardashian named new face of Balenciaga as Kanye’s new girlfriend Julia Fox is accused of aping her style

Julia Fox may want to reconsider her wardrobe after Kim Kardashian was named the new face of Balenciaga. The Uncut Gems actress, 31, who is currently dating Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West, 44, has denied aping Kim’s style after fans started noticing that she and the SKIMS mogal had shared more than just a few fashion moments of late.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Fivio Foreign
Power 102.9 NoCo

Amber Rose Comments on Old Tweet Warning Kanye West About the ‘Kartrashians’

Amber Rose may have once had choice words for the harsh comments Kanye West made about her years ago, but she's in a different place now and wants to spread positivity. On Sunday (Jan. 16), Amber addressed a tweet she posted back in 2015, in which she called out both her rapper ex and the family of his then-wife Kim Kardashian. The old tweet began to go viral on social media due to fans bringing it up again following the recent issues between Kanye and Kim, which is why Amber felt compelled to comment on the past tweet now.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Emerges With North West, 7, After Nasty Feud With Kanye Over TikTok Use

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West were spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday after Kanye West’s Instagram rants made headlines over the weekend. Kim Kardashian and daughter North were seen exiting an office building on Tuesday, Feb. 8, spotted for the first time since Kim’s ex and North’s father Kanye West went on a series of rants about the parenting situation of he and Kim’s four children. In photos you can see here, Kim wore a casual look for the outing, sporting black Balenciaga leggings, a short, black, Vetements jacket, and black adidas YEEZY 450 sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Proof Kanye “Ye” West’s Latest Photo of Son Saint Is a Slam Dunk

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos. Is Saint West heading for the NBA? He definitely has the ups!. As for the proof, look no further than Kanye "Ye" West's latest Instagram photo of his and Kim Kardashian's 6-year-old son. In the adorable pic, posted on Jan. 20, Saint is seen with one hand hanging off a small basketball hoop, proving that he is clearly cut out for the game. As for his playtime attire, Saint wore a black fleece sweater paired with black basketball shorts and sneakers.
NFL
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Ships Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

It seems like no one can resist Pete Davidson’s charm, as Khloé Kardashian approves of the Saturday Night Live actor’s relationship with older sister Kim Kardashian. Apparently, Davidson is a regular Prince Charming, as the actor rented out an escape room for the SKIMS founder and her friends this past week, according to Page Six. Not to mention, Davidson called ahead to pay for the group’s tab at dinner, following the night of excitement. What a gentleman.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Fans Think Kris Jenner Posted an Unedited Picture of Herself By Mistake

Over the weekend Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest daughter Chicago West celebrated her fourth birthday, and in true Kardashian-Jenner fashion the whole family took to Instagram to post birthday tributes to the four-year-old. However, there was one post of the lot that stood out to fans, who think that Kris Jenner may have posted an unedited picture by mistake before quickly deleting it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KXAN

KXAN

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy