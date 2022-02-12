ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Out Friday

Wedgewood (chest) will not be available Friday against the...

CBS Sports

Blues' Scott Perunovich: Remains out Tuesday

Perunovich (upper body) will not travel to Ottawa for Tuesday's game, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports Monday. Perunovich has missed the last eight games while dealing with an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old has racked up six assists over 19 appearances this season. He is ineligible to participate in Tuesday's game due to his placement on injured reserve the previous Tuesday and will be eligible to return beginning with Thursday's tilt versus Montreal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Questionable for Monday's contest

Johnson is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to a right knee contusion. Johnson suffered the knee injury during Saturday's loss to the Clippers and is in jeopardy of missing additional contests. If he's unable to suit up, Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown are both candidates for increased roles off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not travelling on road trip

Oshie (upper body) will not be joining the upcoming road trip, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports. Oshie did not participate in Monday's practice, Regan adds. The 35-year-old has missed the last 12 games while dealing with an upper-body injury that he incurred in a 2-0 victory over the Islanders on Jan. 15. He has averaged 17:34 of ice time -- 3:19 during the man advantage -- and racked up 13 points over 18 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Underwhelms in start Saturday

Green contributed six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 103-93 victory over the Cavaliers. Green was a non-factor in the victory, especially when breaking down his fantasy game. After years of being a 12-team worthy specialist, age appears to have caught up with the veteran. Outside of occasionally popping off on the defensive end or from the perimeter, he typically offers very little in terms of productivity. Only those in deeper formats should consider him as a viable commodity.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Tristan Thompson: Quiet in 15 minutes

Thompson accumulated one point (0-3 FG, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 15 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 loss to Minnesota. For the second straight game since joining the Pacers, Thompson didn't make much of an impact on the stat sheet, but he saw 15 minutes of action off the bench, as was the case during his debut Friday against the Cavs. In a crowded Indiana frontcourt, Thompson likely won't play enough to work his way onto the fantasy radar.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Doesn't practice Saturday

Collins (heel) didn't participate in practice Saturday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports. Collins was removed from Friday's game against San Antonio due to right heel pain. His status for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics isn't yet clear, but his absence from practice isn't encouraging. If the 24-year-old is unable to suit up, Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Knox should see increased work.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Officially out Saturday

Curry (trade pending) is out Saturday against the Heat, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. As expected, Curry will have to wait until Monday against the Kings at the earliest to make his Nets debut. While James Harden is obviously out since he's now a 76er, Kyrie Irving will be available Saturday since it's a road game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Limited at practice

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Markkanen (ankle) was limited during Monday's practice, and he's unsure if he will play Tuesday against the Hawks, Evan Dammarell of WKYC 3 News Cleveland reports. Markkanen has missed 10 straight games due to a right ankle sprain, but he appears close to making a return...
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Tired performance Saturday

Love finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 17 minutes during Saturday's 103-93 loss to the 76ers. Love struggled to get anything going in the loss, delivering one of his worst performances of the season. It's been an incredible reversal of fortunes for the veteran, picking himself off the canvas after seemingly coming towards the end of his career last season. The All-Star break can't come quick enough for Love who, perhaps more so than any of his teammates, could certainly do with a few days off. Looking ahead, he should remain a 12-team asset the rest of the way despite coming off the bench.
NBA

