Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Out Friday

Love finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 17 minutes during Saturday's 103-93 loss to the 76ers. Love struggled to get anything going in the loss, delivering one of his worst performances of the season. It's been an incredible reversal of fortunes for the veteran, picking himself off the canvas after seemingly coming towards the end of his career last season. The All-Star break can't come quick enough for Love who, perhaps more so than any of his teammates, could certainly do with a few days off. Looking ahead, he should remain a 12-team asset the rest of the way despite coming off the bench.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO