Kennewick, WA

Kennewick building inspector, engineer say Cascade Building is salvageable

By Madeleine Hagen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSZnO_0eCMEBlg00

KENNEWICK, Wash. — “Beautiful Friday with some good news,” Kyle Friermutch said while standing in downtown Kennewick.

That news?

Officials said the Cascade Building, after the devastating fire on February 4th, is salvageable.

Next door, Foodies Brick and Mortar will be allowed to stay.

“The lower sections of it are very structurally sound, once we get the areas upstairs cleared out and bracing installed to hold the walls in place,” Tony Ostoya, the Building Official with the City of Kennewick said.

Ostoja said after the fire burned through the roof of the Cascade Building, they were worried about the second floor’s walls.

“What happened when the fire took the roof off of the building, the top of these 18-foot walls behind us lost all their top support so there’s nothing holding them in place except for the fact that they’re standing up right; high winds, unlikely an earthquake could make them come loose,” Ostoja explained.

Tony said that’s why a perimeter was set up and originally, Foodies was told they’d have to vacate immediately.

“What we’re worried about is if they fall how far would they fall on and who are they going to affect,” he said.

However, after multiple walkthroughs and inspections, Tony says the engineer has determined Foodies can stay and, after some serious clean up, with the help of ServPro.

“We clean it up, dry it out, make sure that it is completely ready for repairs from a fire and water mitigation standpoint. Get it like it never even happened and hopefully move some of these people back in, in as timely of a manner as you can,” Kyle Friermutch, General Manager of ServPro Tri-Cities West said.

There is a lot of water damage, according to Tony. He was told around 200,000 gallons of water was pumped into the building to extinguish the fire. However, they will be able to renovate the 1900’s building and get it restored for residents and businesses.

“I’m confident we’ll get it in working order,” he said.

A fund has been started to help those affected by the fire, you can learn more here.

