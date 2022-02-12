Bell, Rozier lead Hornets to 141-119 win over Pistons

Radio: 830-AM Wolves update: This is the first of back-to-back home games – the Wolves host Toronto Wednesday – before the All-Star Game break. The Wolves just completed a 2-2 road trip in which they allowed opponents to shoot 51.8%, 28th in the league in that stretch, and average 125 points per game. Minnesota has forced at least 10 turnovers in 53 straight games, the longest active streak in the league. The Wolves have lost four straight to Charlotte – their last win was in 2019 – including a 133-115 loss on Nov. 26 in Charlotte that ended a five-game Wolves winning streak. Anthony Edwards, coming off a 37-point performance in Sunday's victory in Indiana, has scored 30 or more points in consecutive games for the first time in his career. His five threes in the third quarter marked the third time he has hit five or more in a quarter. D'Angelo Russell scored 11 of his 23 points vs. Indiana in the fourth quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns has led the team in rebounding 26 times.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO