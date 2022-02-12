ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bell, Rozier lead Hornets to 141-119 win over Pistons

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

DETROIT — LaMelo Ball had 31 points and 12 assists, Terry Rozier added his second career triple-double and the Charlotte Hornets ended a six-game losing streak with a 141-119 win against the struggling Detroit Pistons on Friday night. The Hornets scored a franchise-record 79 points in the first...

www.startribune.com

NBC Sports

Kuzma's hot third quarter carries Wizards to win over Pistons

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons 103-94 on Monday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five observations from what went down... Following what was probably their most difficult stretch of the entire season, the Wizards' schedule is beginning to open up and already they are taking advantage of it. On Monday, they held on to beat the lowly Detroit Pistons to make it two wins in three games.
NBA
Houston Chronicle

With Kyle Kuzma in lead role, Wizards hold on for 103-94 win over Pistons

WASHINGTON - Kyle Kuzma didn't hesitate as the seconds ticked down at the end of the third quarter Monday night. The ball hit his hands, and he rose up, buried a three and let his right hand hang in the air. The basket capped a torrid 17-point quarter for the forward and gave the Washington Wizards a nine-point lead.
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up On Partnership With Luka Doncic: "Not What Everybody Expected, Not What I Expected, But That’s What It Is In This League Sometimes."

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Chris Paul Claps Back At Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal For Betting He Wouldn't Get 12 Assists: "I Can Get Chuck Some Buckets Now Even The Way He Looks."

Chris Paul is called the Point God for good reason, throughout his career, he has been one of the best playmakers the league has ever seen. Paul is ageing like fine wine too, an instrumental figure in the resurgence of the Phoenix Suns. Alongside Devin Booker, Paul has unlocked the offense for the Suns, and is leading the league in assists by a comfortable margin.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Timberwolves gameday: Charlotte at .500 heading to Target Center

Radio: 830-AM Wolves update: This is the first of back-to-back home games – the Wolves host Toronto Wednesday – before the All-Star Game break. The Wolves just completed a 2-2 road trip in which they allowed opponents to shoot 51.8%, 28th in the league in that stretch, and average 125 points per game. Minnesota has forced at least 10 turnovers in 53 straight games, the longest active streak in the league. The Wolves have lost four straight to Charlotte – their last win was in 2019 – including a 133-115 loss on Nov. 26 in Charlotte that ended a five-game Wolves winning streak. Anthony Edwards, coming off a 37-point performance in Sunday's victory in Indiana, has scored 30 or more points in consecutive games for the first time in his career. His five threes in the third quarter marked the third time he has hit five or more in a quarter. D'Angelo Russell scored 11 of his 23 points vs. Indiana in the fourth quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns has led the team in rebounding 26 times.
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Evolution of defense has Timberwolves sometimes out of kilter

INDIANAPOLIS — The Timberwolves defense isn't what it was earlier in the season. Over the past few weeks, the Wolves aren't posting the same numbers on that end of the floor they were earlier in the season. That has been a frequent topic of conversation for them even as they've won six of their last eight games.
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Foster scores 22 to lead Howard past UMES 77-71

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — Kyle Foster had 22 points as Howard topped Maryland Eastern Shore 77-71 on Monday night. Randall Brumant had 16 points for Howard (13-10, 6-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Steve Settle III added 16 points. Elijah Hawkins had 10 points and eight assists.
BASKETBALL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Patrick Beverley, Timberwolves agree to one-year extension

The Timberwolves have locked in one of their lockdown defenders for another season. Guard Patrick Beverley and the team agreed to a one-year extension Monday worth $13 million, his agent Kevin Bradbury confirmed. Beverley, 33, came to the Wolves in the final year of his current deal in a trade...
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Loyer lifts Davidson over Duquesne 72-61

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Foster Loyer scored 24 points, Hyunjung Lee added 20 points, and Davidson topped Duquesne 72-61 on Monday night. Michael Jones had 10 points for Davidson (21-4, 11-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luka Brajkovic added 11 rebounds. Amir Spears had 20 points for the Dukes (6-17, 1-10), whose...
DAVIDSON, NC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Purdue Fort Wayne needs 3 OTs to top Cleveland State, 102-98

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Jarred Godfrey scored five points in the final two minutes of the third overtime period to lift Purdue Fort Wayne to a 102-98 victory over Cleveland State on Monday night. Damian Chong Qui hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end regulation to pull the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Bell scores 21 to lead North Texas over Rice 67-44

HOUSTON — Thomas Bell matched his career high with 21 points as North Texas won its 10th consecutive game, defeating Rice 67-44 on Saturday. Mardrez McBride had 12 points for North Texas (18-4, 11-1 Conference USA). Tylor Perry added 11 points. Abou Ousmane had 12 rebounds. Mylyjael Poteat had...
RICE, MN
Yardbarker

Spurs reach contract buyout agreement with Goran Dragic

The veteran guard was traded along with a draft pick from the Toronto Raptors to the Spurs in exchange for Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks and a draft pick at last week's NBA trade deadline. It was reported that day that Dragic was expected to be bought out by San Antonio.
NBA

