Just now Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt offered a bold comparison regarding tech donations and political equity. "This week we issued a civil investigative demand, which is the equivalent of a subpoena to GoFundMe to get to the bottom of this. And I think it's important to put this in a broader context. No. 1, these Big Tech giants are not above the law . . . When you hold yourself out there as a company that's going to take donations and give it to a cause people are choosing. You don't get to change the rules in the middle of the game. They certainly didn't do that for the Black Lives Matter protests last summer".

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO