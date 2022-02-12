ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

New Zealand urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – New Zealand’s foreign ministry urged on Saturday all New Zealanders in Ukraine to leave immediately in response to heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine. “Aotearoa...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
kcrw.com

Russia and China declare a new world order. Should US worry?

We’re several weeks into world leaders trying to quell tensions over the Ukraine - Russia border. And if you thought things weren’t complicated enough, Russian and Chinese leaders also issued a joint statement saying their partnership would establish a new “world order.” That sounds pretty ominous – so why aren’t the United States and NATO responding in kind? Can the EU get over its energy woes and sanction Russia until it backs out of Ukraine? And should we be freaking out, or is this just dictators dictating?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#New Zealanders#Australia#Reuters#State
985theriver.com

Russia says military aid to Venezuela will not be used to attack Colombia

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Russia has promised that military equipment given to Venezuela will not be used to attack Colombia, destabilize Latin America or end up in the hands of illegal armed groups, Colombia’s Foreign Minister and Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez said. “We need there not to be...
MILITARY
985theriver.com

German troops arrive to reinforce Baltics amid tensions over Ukraine

KAUNAS AIRPORT, Lithuania (Reuters) – A German military aircraft carrying troop reinforcements landed at Lithuania’s Kaunas airport on Monday, a Reuters eyewitness said, the first of several planned deployments amid fears in the region over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The airplane carried around 70 troops of...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
985theriver.com

New Zealand, Australia vaccination mandates protests gain in numbers

(Reuters) – Days-long rallies against COVID-19 vaccination mandates picked up in numbers in New Zealand and Australia on Saturday, with protesters blocking roads and disrupting the life of the countries’ capitals. Several thousand protesters gathered at Canberra’s major showgrounds, forcing the cancellation of a popular charity book fair,...
ADVOCACY
985theriver.com

Russia ready to fire if foreign subs and ships intrude – military

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A senior Russian military official said on Monday that Russia was ready to open fire on foreign ships and submarines that illegally enter its territorial waters, the Interfax news agency reported. Any such decision would, however, be taken only at the “highest level”, Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov, deputy...
MILITARY
985theriver.com

Ukraine’s right to join NATO cannot be traded away – UK PM Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) -The sovereign right of the Ukrainian people to join NATO cannot be traded away, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, adding he would be talking to U.S. President Joe Biden “very soon” to help the diplomatic process. “I think it is very important that...
POLITICS
985theriver.com

Russia will not take part in OSCE meeting -RIA cites diplomat

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will not take part in a meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) scheduled for later on Monday, the RIA news agency cited Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov as saying. The meeting was requested by the Baltic states and would concern “unusual...
EUROPE
985theriver.com

U.S. planning to open embassy in Solomon Islands – official

Nadi, FIJI (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will announce that Washington plans to open an embassy in the Solomon Islands, which switched its diplomatic allegiance to China from Taiwan in 2019, a senior state department official said on Saturday. Blinken will make the announcement on Saturday...
U.S. POLITICS
985theriver.com

Biden picks former sanctions enforcer as ambassador to South Korea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Friday he intends to nominate Philip Goldberg, a career diplomat and a former North Korea sanctions enforcer, as ambassador to South Korea, a White House statement said. Goldberg has served since 2019 as ambassador to Colombia and previously as charge...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy