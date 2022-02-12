ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOUND: IMPD asks for help locating missing teen

By Luther Johnson
 3 days ago

Update: As of Saturday morning, Powell has been located and is safe.

INDIANAPOLIS — A call to the community has been put out by IMPD for help in locating a missing teen who was last seen Friday afternoon.

They ask for assistance locating 16-year-old Hallie Powell. IMPD said he was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at Warren Central High School.

Powell was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black beanie hat, and black sweatpants, and red/white shoes.

IMPD added that he is also autistic.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160, email missingpersonstips@Indy.Gov or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

