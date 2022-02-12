ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden meets with senators amid search for SCOTUS nominee

By Alexandra Limon
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDKtx_0eCMCRrK00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – President Biden is expected to announce who he will nominate to the Supreme Court this month after vowing to nominate the first Black woman to the high court.

Biden hasn’t yet selected his Supreme Court nominee. For now, the Biden administration is doing deep dives and vetting potential candidates.

Biden and the Vice President met with senators on the Judiciary Committee on Thursday, as the president narrows his choices to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.

“In the end the president will make a decision based on someone that he believes will be the wisest,” Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said.

According to the White House, Biden told the senators there is a wealth of candidates he’s considering who are top rate legal intellects with the strongest credentials.

Democratic senators Alex Padilla and Amy Klobuchar expressed support for the president’s commitment to nominate the first Black woman to the court.

Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) explained “the American people deserve a Supreme Court that reflects the diversity of the country that it serves.”

“Also, someone who understands the experience of everyday Americans. Because sadly a lot of these decisions that have been coming out the majority of this court do not reflect that,” Klobuchar said.

While Thursday’s meeting was with Senate judiciary Democrats, Biden has said he is seeking input for Republicans as well.

Senator Richard Durbin (D-IL) said “our goal is to get bipartisan support for the nominee. It will be great for the Senate, it will be great for the Supreme Court,”

As of right now, Democrats can’t confirm a justice without Republican support because Senator Ben Ray Lujan suffered a stroke. It’s unclear exactly when he will be able to return to the Senate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Guthrie Clinic hosts a heart health session

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – According to a medical expert, COVID-19 can increase your chances of suffering from a disease called broken-heart syndrome. The disease is known as stress-induced cardiomyopathy or congestive heart failure, the symptoms are like a heart attack, and people usually experience chest pains and/or shortness of breath. It also involves an extreme […]
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

I love you to pieces… of cheesecake

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Roses are red, violets are blue. If you are in need of a sweet treat, we have just the place for you! Valentine’s shopping was in full swing Monday across the Twin Tiers. According to the National Retail Federation, the holiday is expected to rake in $23.9 billion nationally with candy […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Alex Padilla
CNBC

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus Nominee#Republicans#Scotus#The Supreme Court#The Judiciary Committee#The White House#Democratic#A Supreme Court#Americans#Democrats#Nexstar Media Inc
kdal610.com

Republican senator targets Biden’s Fed nominee Raskin

(Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Banking committee’s top Republican on Friday took renewed aim at President Joe Biden’s nominee to a senior Federal Reserve post, Sarah Bloom Raskin, suggesting she had improperly lobbied the head of the Kansas City Fed on behalf of a fintech firm on whose board she then served.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTLA

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for Supreme Court

President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
CNBC

Biden predicts his Supreme Court nominee will get Republican votes

President Joe Biden predicted his eventual Supreme Court nominee will win at least some support from Senate Republicans. "I'm looking for someone to replace [Justice Stephen] Breyer," Biden told NBC News' Lester Holt in an exclusive interview, "with the same kind of capacity Judge Breyer had." Biden, who is aiming...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Left splits over Supreme Court pick pushed by top Biden ally

Rep. Jim Clyburn is stumping for judge Michelle Childs to get the president's nod. While labor interests are skeptical, not every progressive senator is. After Sherrod Brown caught wind of the progressive angst over judge Michelle Childs’ possible ascension to the Supreme Court, the labor stalwart talked it through with her biggest Democratic backer — the House majority whip.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process

Following the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Breyer’s resignation, President Biden is set to host Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss the review process for his nominees. NBC News’ Kristen Welker explains what’s on the agenda for the meeting and whether the president has reached out to any Republican senators.Feb. 10, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Bill to block interference in presidential vote count will ‘absolutely’ pass, Manchin says

Sen Joe Manchin is confident that legislation to protect the Electoral College certification process from interference by the losing party will pass after he joined with Republicans to doom an effort to change the Senate’s rules in order to pass a voting rights bill.Joined by Republican Sen Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mr Manchin appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday to tout the legislation as a bipartisan compromise that would serve the purpose of making it harder to overturn the results of an election that actually had a chance of passage in the evenly-divided Senate.“It will solve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy