Troy, AL

Troy U student suspended for alleged sexual assault

By Seth Feiner
 3 days ago

TROY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Troy University student has been suspended following an alleged sexual assault of a fellow student, Troy University confirmed.

According to a brief statement from Troy University, a student filed a Title IX grievance against another student on Wednesday.

The unnamed suspect has been suspended from the university, pending the outcome of a hearing.

The incident was alleged to have taken place off-campus in September 2021.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

