Fans return to WM Phoenix Open

Hundreds of thousands of fans have been showing up to this year's WM Phoenix Open.

However, many admit, they're here to do more than watch golf.

"I didn't even know golf was going on, to be honest with you," said Alteric Clark, an out-of-towner.

"Everything up there -- golf is secondary. It's a party," he added.

The weeklong event attracts fans from around the world and has become a destination for travelers.

"We got here at 8 a.m. and the crowd is just awesome, and I don't even know what time it is now," said Briana Hanafin, a golf fan visiting for her bachelorette party.

"We haven't seen a lot of other bachelorette parties," she said.

"We've got a lot of attention and I think we're having more fun than the bachelor parties."

The event had restricted attendance in 2021 because of Covid concerns. However, organizers said they usually have a $400 million economic impact on the area.

The biggest turnout is expected on Saturday because a lot of people skip Sunday to watch the Super Bowl.