Pitt County, NC

Man, woman arrested in Charlotte, facing charges in Pitt County home invasion murder

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people have been arrested in Charlotte and have been charged with the murder of a man in a home invasion that happened on Jan. 30 in Ayden.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page that Damian Lovelle Ross, 24, and Raven Moye, 21, were arrested on Friday. Deputies were joined by members of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department in a joint investigation that resulted in warrants obtained and charges issued for both individuals.

Ross and Moye are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary and larceny of a firearm. The charges stem from the death of Charles Ray Lilley, 51, who was killed at his home at 3994 NC Hwy. 903 South in Ayden.

Officials said both Ross and Moye are residents of Charlotte and became suspects in a string of shootings that happened in the days after Lilley’s death.

Both are facing charges in Pitt and Mecklenburg counties.

