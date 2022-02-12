ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin DNR no longer allowed to have wolf hunt

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is no longer authorized to have a wolf harvest season following a U.S. District court's ruling on Thursday.

The ruling returns wolves in the lower 48 states to the Federal Endangered Species List.

The DNR said the state's wolf population remains healthy and secure and will continue to monitor populations.

The DNR says they are reviewing the ruling to determine how it impacts hunters and trappers who purchased licenses for the Fall 2021 hunt.

According to the DNR, "other immediate implications of this ruling include the following:

  • Permits allowing lethal removal of wolves issued to landowners experiencing wolf conflicts are no longer valid. The department will contact permit holders directly.
  • The department is not authorized to use lethal control as part of its conflict management program. Non-lethal tools remain available.
  • The training of dogs to track and trail wolves is not allowed. Dog hunters may no longer pursue wolves for training purposes."

If you suspect wolves in the depredation of livestock, pets or hunting dogs, or if wolves are exhibiting threatening or dangerous behavior, contact USDA-Wildlife Services staff immediately. If in northern Wisconsin, call 1-800-228-1368 or 715-369-5221; if in southern Wisconsin, call 1-800-433-0663 or 920-324-4514.

Honestly Just Being Honest
3d ago

I'm all for having wolves around and protecting them. Like every other species though population control is part of protecting, not only them, every species near them considering they're an apex predator. If they're population is uncontrolled it's not going to be pretty.

Robert Knoeck
2d ago

I owned my woods property for 28 years. And I had wolves in that woods. Sometimes six, sometimes a female with puppies. And I never had no problems with them. I see them running after deer sometimes. But in my opinion. Dear only go after the unhealthy dear and do better for the woods, than bad. This year I only seen one wolf maybe. I miss them, it is not the wolves that kill the deer off, wish a lot of the hunters think, it’s the hunters that kill the deer off. In my opinion. That goes for livestock too, there also is a lot of unhealthy livestock. I farmed all my life. So, I know something about it.

todd daugherty
3d ago

ya'll talk like our world doesnt belong to wolves also-we are by far more destructive than wolves-should we all be killed too?

