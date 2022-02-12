ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars Needed ‘Spider-Man’ Nomination for Viewers, Kevin Smith Says in Profane Rant

By Jeremy Bailey
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The debate over the Oscars exclusion of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” among its Best Pictures nominations continues unabated, with famed indie director Kevin Smith taking a predictable — if not profane — side. Smith, in his “Fat Man Beyond” podcast, says the snub reflects why...

