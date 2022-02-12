Oscars Needed ‘Spider-Man’ Nomination for Viewers, Kevin Smith Says in Profane Rant

Spider-Man: No Way Home didn't get nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars and fans are a bit upset about it. Marvel Studios and Sony said they would throw their full weight behind an Academy Awards campaign for the massively successful movie. However, the choice of who gets nominated for Best Picture is out of those companies' hands. Spidey got the nod for Best Visual Effects, but will have its hands full with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Dune, No Time To Die, and Free Guy in that category as well. Even though that will be fun for fans, that massive box office take had a lot of people believing that Tom Holland's latest would at least get a nomination. However, it is what it is at this point. Marvel Studios will have to settle for the sixth highest-grossing film of all time instead. Check out some of the best reactions to the news down below:

