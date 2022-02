AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas Army National Guard soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star (OLS) died Monday, according to the Texas Military Department. TMD said the soldier, who is not being named yet, was hurt in Brackettville, Texas, which is 30 minutes east of Del Rio, then airlifted to a San Antonio hospital. The death was not related to the OLS mission, and the cause is under investigation.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO