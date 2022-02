They say smell is our strongest tool for memory; just look at Nissan. Unfortunately for some people in Alabama, the smells brought by the New York “poop trains” need no help to remember. Needless to say, this is not the first time the people of Alabama have been invaded by New Yorkers’ waste. In 2017, the fine folks of West Jefferson and Parrish, Alabama, were first confronted by the stinky cargo from up north. If there was any question, yes, these trains house millions of pounds of human feces meant for (sorry for the pun) dumping in Alabama. As if that weren’t bad enough the first time, now it’s happening again.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO