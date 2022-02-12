ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cooler weekend across the south | Feb 11 Forecast

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front will drop temperatures temporarily...

Feb 15th Forecast First

We will see cloudy skies across the Western Slope for today. All of the cloud cover is locking in warmer morning lows for the morning hours. High temperatures will once again mostly be in the 50s, but we will see some 60s pop in for the afternoon in the Grand Valley. A cold front will move through tonight bringing scattered showers across the region. With the showers starting during the cooler overnight hours we will see snow chances start near midnight tonight. Showers will continue through Wednesday. If you are in the Grand Valley you will see low chances for lighter snow showers to start the day, but these showers will transition into mix precipitation and rain after sunrise. Most of the higher elevations near the central parts of the Divide are looking at snow totals around 6 inches. Some mountain tops will see the potential to see more than a foot. The heaviest snow will fall on the Front Range closer towards Denver. All of the scattered showers will clear up on Thursday morning. Drier weather will return for the end of the work week, and the weekend.
Stormy weather forecast across West

The next big storm system is starting to crank up across the West, bringing the potential for strong winds, heavy snow and severe weather over the next few days. Ahead of the cold front associated with this system, gusty and warm air will enhance fire danger today from the Southwest to the Plains.
Cooler Tuesday Across South Florida Before Mid-Week Warming Trend

South Florida will enjoy one more day of temperatures making it feel more like winter before a mid-week warming trend arrives across the area. Look for gusty winds to continue Tuesday as temperatures once again remain below average for most. Morning 50s and 60s will turn into mid-70s later in the day.
