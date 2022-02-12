Cooler weekend across the south | Feb 11 Forecast

We will see cloudy skies across the Western Slope for today. All of the cloud cover is locking in warmer morning lows for the morning hours. High temperatures will once again mostly be in the 50s, but we will see some 60s pop in for the afternoon in the Grand Valley. A cold front will move through tonight bringing scattered showers across the region. With the showers starting during the cooler overnight hours we will see snow chances start near midnight tonight. Showers will continue through Wednesday. If you are in the Grand Valley you will see low chances for lighter snow showers to start the day, but these showers will transition into mix precipitation and rain after sunrise. Most of the higher elevations near the central parts of the Divide are looking at snow totals around 6 inches. Some mountain tops will see the potential to see more than a foot. The heaviest snow will fall on the Front Range closer towards Denver. All of the scattered showers will clear up on Thursday morning. Drier weather will return for the end of the work week, and the weekend.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO