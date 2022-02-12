ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Chinatown Sponge Cakes Showdown: Kam Hing vs Spongies!

BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Around a year and a half back, I heard about a shop in NYC’s Chinatown which sells sponge cakes in a variety of flavors. The sponge cakes looked incredible so I started following the Instagram account for Kam Hing Coffee Shop, looking forward to giving their baked goods a...

michaelwtravels.boardingarea.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
executivetraveller.com

Here are the 12 best steakhouses in New York City right now

Two words currently dominate the food world: “plant” and “based.” But look around the New York these days and the most crowded dining rooms are the ones that specialize in beef. Maybe it’s because meat feels like a forbidden luxury in an increasingly green world. Or...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whbl.com

Hard-hit by COVID pandemic, NYC’s Chinatown hopeful for new year

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Red lanterns and festive decorations adorn many store fronts along the narrow streets of Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood, where Lunar New Year celebrations are well under way. Longtime resident Karlin Chan, unfazed by the frigid February morning, nods to bundled up locals carrying grocery bags...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cookies, cakes and more: NYC artist finds sweet success crafting charms that mimic mini desserts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After losing her job at the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kelley Pacifico looked for projects to keep her artistic hands busy. A photographer and freelance photo re-toucher by trade, she turned to her passion for polymer clay sculpting to bring a little joy, humor and confidence back into her life. Suddenly she found herself carving out miniature pieces of layer cake and hundreds of personalized conversation hearts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Food52

Gelato vs Ice Cream: The Sweetest Showdown of All

Writing this guide to gelato and why it’s different from ice cream took me far longer than it should have because the truth is, I was planning my Italian honeymoon, which means deciding where to get gelato each day and night. I’ve imagined walking around Piazza Navona with a cup of limone gelato in one hand and a cone of stracciatella in the other. I’ve imagined being greeted by the hotel concierge with a pint of pistachio and receiving a tour of the Colosseum while housing a double scoop of tiramisu. I love ice cream, too, but you can’t exactly watch a svelte man named Luca form the perfect cone of nocciotella inside a building older than the United States of America. But aside from the setting, what’s the difference between Italian gelato and ice cream, anyway?
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Sponge Cake

A sponge cake (also called a foam cake) is a light and tender cake that gets its texture from whipped eggs. Cakes like angel food, genoise, chiffon, and Victoria sponge all lie under the umbrella of “sponge.” Here, I’ll let you in on all the details — and share the recipe for my very favorite one.
RECIPES
Mashed

How NYC's Hell's Kitchen Neighborhood Is Trying To Woo Trader's Joe's

If you are in Hell's Kitchen and happen to have some downtime before your Valentine's Day plans, you might notice the neighborhood's attempt to woo the massive grocery chain Trader Joe's. "WE NEED A TRADER JOE'S IN HELL'S KITCHEN!" Erik Bottcher, Council Member of the 3rd district of the New York City Council, wrote in a post to his official Instagram page.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sponge Cake#Food Drink#Spongies#Kam Hing Coffee Shop#Chinese
Gothamist.com

Terrific Singapore hawker food stall opens in Flushing

It's definitely been an eventful second career for chef Richard Chan. Born and raised in Singapore, Chan came to New York City in 1984, and spent more than thirty years running a travel business in Queens before selling the whole operation — complete with its fleet of buses — in 2017. And then he was finally able to pursue his true passion: cooking the foods of his beloved homeland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The ultimate ‘Pam’ sandwich . . . or, what’s really in a name? Vodka sauce! | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If a deli owner says, “Come up with a sandwich — anything you want — and we’ll put your name on it,” what would be your combination? It gives this food writer pause to think, “How will that eponymous dish bespeak of my soul and shine light on my inner, restaurant-loving self? What will be a fine food legacy for my children — and my children’s children?”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Secret NYC

NYC’s First Adult-Themed Dessert Bar Is Opening On The LES

The dirtiest dessert shop is opening just in time for Valentine’s Day!. Kinky’s Dessert Bar is having its grand opening today from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. on the LES. You can find the vibrant pink shop painted by local artist, Travis Signs, selling some very R-rated treats at 181 Orchard Street. Everything in the store from its decorations to its desserts have a “kinky theme.”
longisland.com

Brooklyn Chef Opens Bluebird Kitchen in Bellmore

Bluebird Kitchen, a newly opened restaurant in Bellmore wants to be the place you go to for all your special occasions like date night, birthdays, engagements, and graduations - a local place that is woven into the fabric of your memories. Named for the bird that symbolizes hope, the chef and owner of two Brooklyn establishments told Patch that he wanted to bring a little of that experience to Long Island.
BELLMORE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS News

New York's sweetest shop: Selling candy since 1937

Valentine's Day is really just an excuse to go to Economy Candy, in New York City. "We have chocolate roses," said Skye Greenfield Cohen. "We have a Valentine's Day kiss assortment, the classic conversation hearts – they're updated, I think now. They have, like, 'Text Me,' you know, on them! We also have chocolate lips – nice little smooch!"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

9 IN 10 NYC RESTAURANTS’ FUTURES HINGE ON PERMANENT OUTDOOR DINING, SURVEY FINDS

As the city’s financially devastated restaurants and bars struggle to recoup two years’ of losses caused by the pandemic, forced shutdowns, occupancy restrictions, office towers empty of workers, next to no tourism, and inadequate government relief, a survey conducted by the NYC Hospitality Alliance found that 9 in 10 restaurants say outdoor dining was vital to their survival and will be key for their long-term success, in advance of a City Council hearing slated for Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q97.9

Who Knew One Maine Chicken Sandwich Could Destroy an Entire Super Bowl Weekend

It was a spur-of-the-moment decision that I wish I never made, because it literally ruined my weekend. First off, some quick background -- a lot of my friends and co-workers talk smack about my lunch choice, but I can be a creature of habit and tend to have a Jello cup and an apple for lunch every day. It's just enough to fill me up but also not too much to weigh me down and put me in a food coma right before I have to hop on the radio and be entertaining.
MAINE STATE
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy