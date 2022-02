Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s yet-to-be-renewed 4400 closed out its freshman run with 240,000 total viewers and a 0.0 demo rating — marking series lows on both counts. TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “B,” while Season 1 netted a “B-“; read post mortem. Opening The CW’s night, the Sunday-bound March was steady with 330K/0.1. Elsewhere: NBC | Primetime broadcast Winter Olympics coverage averaged 7.6 mil and a 1.4. FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (4.8 mil/0.6) and The Cleaning Lady (3.1 mil/0.4) both dipped to season lows. ABC | The Bachelor (3.1...

