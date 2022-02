BELOIT, Wis. — It will be twelve years in July since Bonnie McAllister first heard about the shooting. She had been sitting on the porch at her neighbor’s home in Beloit when her 24-year-old daughter, LaToya Payton, called from across the road that she was running into town with her boyfriend, Cortez Johnson. That was the last time they talked; a short time later, McAllister’s cousin called. There had been a shooting; it involved a red car.

