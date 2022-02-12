Arrest made in Emma Roark case, law enforcement say

Hamilton County sheriff Doug Timmons announced Wednesday that 34 year old Kayla Lynn Reynolds was taken into custody on Tuesday night without incident. Reynolds was one of two people involved in an incident in Jewell on January 25. Sheriff Timmons said the arrest of Reynolds and 37 year old Christopher William Hawken were the result of tips made to Hamilton County Crime Stoppers. The sheriff’s office would like to thank the Crime Stoppers for their hard work and dedication.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO