Law Enforcement

Arrest made in Emma Roark case, law enforcement say

abc10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of Emma Roark, 20, was discovered...

www.abc10.com

kqradio.com

Reynolds arrested Tuesday night by law enforcement.

Hamilton County sheriff Doug Timmons announced Wednesday that 34 year old Kayla Lynn Reynolds was taken into custody on Tuesday night without incident. Reynolds was one of two people involved in an incident in Jewell on January 25. Sheriff Timmons said the arrest of Reynolds and 37 year old Christopher William Hawken were the result of tips made to Hamilton County Crime Stoppers. The sheriff’s office would like to thank the Crime Stoppers for their hard work and dedication.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
thunderboltradio.com

Arrest Made in Tennessee Cold Case Murder

A man has been indicted and charged in a cold case murder that occurred in Tennessee more than 25 years ago. In November of 1996, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents joined deputies with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office, in investigating the discovery of a female body, off the ramp of Interstate 75.
TENNESSEE, IL
bluebonnetnews.com

Two arrests made in Dayton double-murder case

Two people have been charged in connection to a double-murder case in the Dayton area, authorities say. The two are suspected of involvement in the murder of two men whose bodies were found under the FM 1409 bridge south of Dayton on Jan. 26. According to Capt. Billy Knox, a...
DAYTON, TX
The Oakland Press

State police: 4 arrests made in Holly armed robbery case

Four people are facing charges in connection with a reported armed robbery in Holly Township last week. Michigan State Police initially reported that three suspects wearing ski masks and gloves entered an unlocked home on Fish Lake Road at around 2 a.m. on Feb. 2 and held the owner at gunpoint, then left in his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado.
HOLLY, MI
theperrynews.com

Third arrest made in Adel juvenile-harboring case

A Des Moines man was arrested Friday in connection with a December incident in Adel involving a runaway juvenile female. Jermaine Cornell Maurice Whitaker Moses, 20, of 1200 University Ave., Des Moines, was charged with interference with official acts and harboring a runaway against the wishes of the parent. The...
ADEL, IA
MyChesCo

Montgomery County Fugitive Arrested After Providing False ID to Law Enforcement

PERKASIE, PA — The Perkasie Borough Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Brenna Doonan. Officials state that Doonan has been charged by Perkasie Borough Police with False Identification to Law Enforcement after police were called to investigate a possible burglary on W. Market St. in Perkasie, PA on February 9, 2022. The burglary was unfounded and two other persons involved were released. However, Doonan was transported to Douglas Township on an active warrant in Montgomery County.
PERKASIE, PA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Law enforcement details motorcycle gang arrests

WALLA WALLA – Officers from the Walla Walla Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, College Place Police Department, Washington State Patrol and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed search warrant simultaneously at about 6 a.m. Friday in Walla Walla and College Place. The search warrants were part of an ongoing investigation involving the Pagan’s Outlaw Motorcycle Gang and the local chapters’ ties to felonious crimes committed locally and in Georgia.
WALLA WALLA, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Hughes Co. Sheriff Says Law Enforcement With Muscogee Nation Is Failing, Withdraws Cross Deputization

Relationships between the tribes and law enforcement have been strained since the McGirt ruling transformed the state's judicial system. Now, Hughes County Sheriff Marcia Maxwell said her department’s relationship with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s Lighthorse Police is at a breaking point. Hughes sent a two-page open letter notifying...
HUGHES COUNTY, OK
WAFB.com

Man arrested accused of teaching others how to make explosives to kill law enforcement

(Gray News) - A man in North Carolina was arrested, charged for teaching another person how to make explosives, knowing they were intending to try to kill law enforcement. “Law enforcement officers are being feloniously killed in the line of duty at an alarming rate,” said Robert R. Wells, FBI special agent in charge. “The behavior alleged in this indictment, training someone in methods of how to kill or injure law enforcement, is both serious and frightening.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVQ

UPDATE: Arrest made in Hollow Creek homicide case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting death Monday of 44-year-old Cornelius Allen at an apartment at 424 Hollow Creek Pike in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for the shooting. The juvenile has been charged with murder,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Norwalk Reflector

Beloved law enforcement officer dies

NORWALK — Huron County has lost a well-loved law enforcement officer. Steve Shupp, a recently retired sergeant at the Huron County’s Sheriff’s Office and New London firefighter, died Tuesday, Feb. 2. Shupp retired from the sheriff’s office on Dec. 31 and started work as a probation officer...
HURON COUNTY, OH
niceville.com

Man arrested for going door-to-door impersonating law enforcement officer

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A Santa Rosa Beach man is arrested after he went door-to-door in the middle of the night dressed as a law enforcement officer. In the early morning hours on February 3, Ulises Chaves Turrubiates, 27, can be seen on multiple Ring doorbell cameras pulling on the door handles of residences located on Corte Pino in Santa Rosa Beach, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
lostcoastoutpost.com

Man Arrested in Blue Lake After Briefly Fleeing Law Enforcement

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 4, 2022, at about 7:47 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 500 block of First Avenue in Blue Lake for the report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies responded to the area and...
BLUE LAKE, CA
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois man arrested following standoff with law enforcement

JOHNSON COUNTY, IL – 45-year-old John Shimchick was arrested Tuesday night following a two hour standoff with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police (ISP). At 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to 470 West Main St. in Belknap, Illinois in regards...
Wilson County News

Law-enforcement agencies search home, arrest two in Floresville

Audio articles on Wilson County News made possible by Richardson Bros Chevrolet in Floresville. Floresville police and Atascosa County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant for illegal narcotics about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Plum Street in Floresville. Two people were taken into custody while officers...
FLORESVILLE, TX

