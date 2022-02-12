Arrest made in Emma Roark case, law enforcement say

WALLA WALLA – Officers from the Walla Walla Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, College Place Police Department, Washington State Patrol and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed search warrant simultaneously at about 6 a.m. Friday in Walla Walla and College Place. The search warrants were part of an ongoing investigation involving the Pagan’s Outlaw Motorcycle Gang and the local chapters’ ties to felonious crimes committed locally and in Georgia.
