We’re less than a month away from the 2022 Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival!. We just found out what the food booths are going to be, and that a fan-favorite attraction, Soarin’ Over California, would be making its return for the duration of the festival! There is so much to be excited for when it comes to the festival, and one thing we can’t forget about is the merch! We just got a sneak peek at what some of the merchandise for the festival is going to look like, so let’s check it out!

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO