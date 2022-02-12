VIDEO: WCSO K-9 Jester nabs suspect

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Jester apprehended a suspect following the pursuit of a stolen car in Defuniak Springs on Thursday night, according to WCSO.

Clifton Galloway

Clifton Ray Galloway, 33, of DeFuniak Springs Galloway was arrested and charged with obstruction without violence, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and grand theft of a vehicle.

Deputies received a call regarding a stolen vehicle on Nelson Road in DeFuniak Springs around 10:04 p.m. and were able to quickly locate the vehicle on Pleasant Ridge Road, according to the release.

When deputies attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled. Spike strips were successfully deployed on Range Road. Once the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect fled into the woods.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Jester was deployed and quickly apprehended Galloway.

Galloway is currently being held on a $15,000 bond at the Walton County Jail.

