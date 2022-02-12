ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defuniak Springs, FL

VIDEO: WCSO K-9 Jester nabs suspect

By Emma Riley
 3 days ago

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Jester apprehended a suspect following the pursuit of a stolen car in Defuniak Springs on Thursday night, according to WCSO.

Clifton Galloway

Clifton Ray Galloway, 33, of DeFuniak Springs Galloway was arrested and charged with obstruction without violence, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and grand theft of a vehicle.

Eastpoint fire victims receive new home

Deputies received a call regarding a stolen vehicle on Nelson Road in DeFuniak Springs around 10:04 p.m. and were able to quickly locate the vehicle on Pleasant Ridge Road, according to the release.

When deputies attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled. Spike strips were successfully deployed on Range Road. Once the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect fled into the woods.

PCPD seizes 135,000 lethal doses of fentanyl from traffic stop

Walton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Jester was deployed and quickly apprehended Galloway.

Galloway is currently being held on a $15,000 bond at the Walton County Jail.

PCPD: Labor Day nightclub murder suspect arrested

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department said the suspect in the Labor Day Outrigger Nightclub murder case was arrested. PCPD said Deerik Marquis Bell was involved in an altercation and shooting inside of the nightclub on September 4. Tracy Eckman, 55, was reportedly shot in the nightclub and later passed away at […]
Road rage on the rise in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — There was a scary situation off of Highway 90 in DeFuniak Springs on Sunday. A bullet barely missed the driver of a truck after he and another driver were involved in what deputies are calling a road rage incident. One of the bullets went through the windshield of the truck, […]
Two charged after Jax Co. nightclub murder

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men are facing multiple charges after a deadly shooting at a nightclub in Jackson County. Quashon Perry and Forrest Reed are charged with robbery with a firearm. Perry was also charged with an open count of murder. Jackson County authorities said the pair are connected to a Saturday morning shooting […]
Walton deputies investigating ‘road rage’ shooting

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired during an apparent road rage incident on Sunday night. The incident allegedly began with a hit and run at US Highway 331 N and US Highway 90. “After a hit and run at 331 N and Highway 90, a […]
