Warner Bros. Reveals Black Adam, The Flash Footage & More In Super Bowl TV Spot

This year is going to be huge for DC and Warner Bros. While we’re now less than a month away from “The Batman,” Matt Reeves’ bold new interpretation of the caped crusader (with Robert Pattinson in the cape and cowl), and DC and Warner Bros. want you to know that this is just the opening salvo in a year-long smorgasbord of superhero content. With a new sizzle, we get brand new footage from “Black Adam” (starring Dwayne Johnson) and “The Flash” (with Ezra Miller), alongside a glimpse of Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in his new costume from “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” My man!

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO