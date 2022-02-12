ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Bros. Reveals Black Adam, The Flash Footage & More In Super Bowl TV Spot

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. has a busy slate of DC movies coming out in 2022, and they’ve revealed footage from Black Adam, The Flash and more in their Super Bowl ad. The studio released...

411mania.com

Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

MCU Star Brie Larson Snubs Captain Marvel

Brie Larson made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain Marvel (2019) as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. Some Marvel fans have maligned the Phase Three film as one of the worst MCU movies. While some critiques are valid, others undoubtedly stem from its place as the first female-led Marvel movie. Recently, Brie Larson’s comments on her favorite female superhero have resurfaced, and her opinion might shock fans.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Ryan Reynolds and Marvel stars in new Netflix movie

Netflix has finally offered up a first proper look at The Adam Project, an upcoming sci-fi movie that'll see Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds share the screen with Marvel stars Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana. Written by Banshee's Jonathan Tropper and directed by Shawn Levy, who fairly recently worked with Reynolds on...
MOVIES
Popculture

Dakota Johnson Will Reportedly Play Sony's First Marvel Female Super Hero

Dakota Johnson is reportedly in talks to star in Sony Pictures' first Marvel movie centering on a female character in the Spider-Man universe, but it's not who anyone may have expected. Instead of playing a character like Black Cat or even Spider-Woman, Sony wants to cast her as Madame Web. Although Sony only has screen rights to Spider-Man-related characters, the studio has found surprising success lately with the Venom movies and its collaborations with Disney's Marvel Studios to bring Spidey to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Noah Centineo
Person
Robert Pattinson
BET

Here’s a First Look at Jordan Peele’s Next Horror Picture ‘Nope’

Let the countdown to July 22 begin, as the first look footage from Jordan Peele’s Nope has arrived in the form of a teaser video. With the full trailer release coming on Super Bowl Sunday, the teaser provides a look at Peele’s cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, and Keke Palmer.
MOVIES
weisradio.com

Universal teases the trailer for Jordan Peele’s latest thriller, ‘Nope’

The teaser-trailer for Get Out Oscar-winner Jordan Peele‘s latest thriller, Nope, notes a new Universal Pictures tease. And since Peele has proven to be a master of suspense, the teaser doesn’t reveal much about the new project, and instead shows memorably creepy snippets from 2017’s Get Out and its hit follow-up, 2019’s Us.
MOVIES
#American Football#Hawkman
Cinema Blend

The Batman’s Zoë Kravitz Explains How Her Catwoman Is Unique From Previous Versions

2022 is packed with highly anticipated new movie releases, one of which is Robert Pattinson’s debut as Bruce Wayne in The Batman. The superhero (wait, can the Dark Knight even be considered a hero at this point?) film is bringing a number of comic book favorites to the screen, including The Penguin, played by Colin Farrell and Catwoman, portrayed by Zoë Kravitz. The actress has now opened up about her character and how she is uniquely portrayed in Matt Reeves' upcoming films compared to the past versions of the antiheroine.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa joins Fast and Furious 10 cast

Aquaman 2 star Jason Momoa is officially diving into another action movie franchise. On January 28, 2022, the Fast and Furious Twitter account shared with its followers that the DCEU star, after settling the final stages of casting negotiations with the production, is now confirmed to appear in Fast and Furious 10.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Simu Liu Joins Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.’ ‘Barbie’ (Exclusive)

Simu Liu is gassing up his Malibu Dream Car. Liu is in negotiations to join Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera in the Barbie movie at Warner Bros.More from The Hollywood ReporterZach Braff Shares Tribute to Longtime Manager, Best Friend Chris Huvane: "The Suffering Is Over"'The Batman' Is a True Detective Story, Equal Parts Intense and Sad, Robert Pattinson SaysWarner Bros. Sued Over 'Matrix Resurrections' Day-and-Date HBO Max Release Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wrote the script for the long-gestating project, with Gerwig set to direct. Plot details are held tight to the pink vest, although it is known that Gosling...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mxdwn.com

Netflix Unveils Teaser Trailer For Sci-Fi Comedy ‘The Adam Project’

Thursday morning, Netflix dropped their teaser trailer for their upcoming sci-fi adventure comedy, The Adam Project. The film will follow a young boy, played by Walker Scobell, who is still mourning the passing of his father. When a mysterious man, played by Ryan Reynolds, shows up in his family shed, his world is turned upside down. After watching the man, he is convinced that it is actually himself from the future. The two team up to fight back against what appears to be an alien attack, although it is never fully specified in the trailer.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

New Footage From Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Aquaman 2’ Revealed in DC Promo (Video)

This year is going to be huge for DC and Warner Bros. While we’re now less than a month away from “The Batman,” Matt Reeves’ bold new interpretation of the caped crusader (with Robert Pattinson in the cape and cowl), and DC and Warner Bros. want you to know that this is just the opening salvo in a year-long smorgasbord of superhero content. With a new sizzle, we get brand new footage from “Black Adam” (starring Dwayne Johnson) and “The Flash” (with Ezra Miller), alongside a glimpse of Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in his new costume from “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” My man!
MOVIES
Collider

New ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Images Show Off Jason Momoa on the Atlantean Throne

DC Comics and Warner Brothers have a very impressive film slate in 2022, and one of the sequels DC fans are anxiously waiting for is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. In preparation for this weekend's Super Bowl, Warner Bros. released a new sizzle reel showcasing all their upcoming projects, and included in this exciting new look are a few new images from the aquatic superhero's sequel.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman 2 Previewed in Spot!

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics are previewing their four 2022 superhero movies, including The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman 2 (aka Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), in a new spot that you can watch using the player below. We’ll run you through all four 2022 movies and...
MOVIES
splashreport.com

DC Releases AQUAMAN 2, BLACK ADAM And THE FLASH Footage

A preview of “The World Needs Heroes” featuring footage from The Batman, The Flash, Black Adam, and Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has been released by DC. Our first look at Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher from Black Adam. The preview is packed into a relatively short promo, giving us a flavor of what’s to come.
MOVIES
stlouisnews.net

Warner Bros. unveils 'Aquaman 2' first-look footage

Washington [US], February 12 (ANI): Warner Bros has recently unveiled the first-look footage from Jason Momoa starrer upcoming superhero film 'Aquaman and the Lost City'. The studio took to their official Instagram handle to share a video clip, providing glimpses to their upcoming lineup of highly-anticipated superhero films including 'The Flash' and Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'.
MOVIES

