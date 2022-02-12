Warner Bros. Reveals Black Adam, The Flash Footage & More In Super Bowl TV Spot

Thursday morning, Netflix dropped their teaser trailer for their upcoming sci-fi adventure comedy, The Adam Project. The film will follow a young boy, played by Walker Scobell, who is still mourning the passing of his father. When a mysterious man, played by Ryan Reynolds, shows up in his family shed, his world is turned upside down. After watching the man, he is convinced that it is actually himself from the future. The two team up to fight back against what appears to be an alien attack, although it is never fully specified in the trailer.
