Is a Disney wedding on your dream bucket list? Are you just a Disney fan looking to add a touch of magic to your upcoming wedding day? Then we’ve got just the thing for you!. Maybe you’re planning a wedding at the Most Magical Place on Earth, or you’re just trying to add a hidden Mickey here and there to your wedding back home. Whatever your plans are, you could add an extra dose of pixie dust to your wedding by grabbing a Disney-themed wedding gown! We’ve seen Disney release a number of gorgeous wedding dresses in the past, and now their 2022 collection is here with all kinds of new additions!

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO