There are a LOT of restaurants in Disney World, and especially over at Disney Springs. Picking what spots you want to visit during your Disney trip can be quite the undertaking when there are so many to pick from. That’s why we make it our job to stop by Disney’s restaurants over and over again to sample their items and see whether a breakfast, lunch, snack, or dinner there is worth the cost. (Tough work eating all of that food, but someone’s gotta do it!) Recently we made our way over to one of the Disney Springs spots that nearly EVERYONE says is practically perfect — Wine Bar George. Does this restaurant still live up to the hype and should you visit? Let’s dive into our review and find out!

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO