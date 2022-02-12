ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Joe Hill's The Fireman TV Series in Development

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotable author Joe Hill, son of Stephen King for those unaware, has already had a few of his novels adapted into live-action. His devil-themed Horns became the feature film starring Daniel Radcliffe, the novel NOS4A2 became a two-season series on AMC, In the Tall Grass made its way onto Netflix as...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

Lawsuit Claims WB Is Trying To Develop ‘Edge Of Tomorrow’ TV Series Without Original Studio

Yesterday, news broke that production company, Village Roadshow, had filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. over the release of “The Matrix Resurrections.” The bulk of the suit is about how Village Roadshow believes WB sabotaged the release of ‘Resurrections’ by having it debut in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time, leading to low box office grosses. But also in the complaint, there are a couple of other interesting nuggets brought up by Village Roadshow that pull back the curtain a bit about a couple of the most talked-about franchises in development.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Nicole Kidman's Apple TV+ Series 'Roar' Announces Premiere Date, Get Your First Look at Star-Studded Series

Nicole Kidman's dark comedy anthology series for Apple TV+ officially has a premiere date. The streamer announced Friday that Roar, executive produced by and starring Kidman, will premiere all eight episodes globally Friday, April 15 on Apple TV+. The thought-provoking female-driven series, created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch of GLOW, has a star-studded cast of award-winning actors.
TV SERIES
NYLON

The ‘Joe Vs. Carole’ Series Trailer Is Here and It's Insane

March 2020 is an era that many of us would soon rather forget. Tiger King could not have come at a better time, when the world — cooped up inside for what we thought was “a couple of weeks” — was primed for some absurdist escapism. The elements of the show were so ridiculously addicting, it’s as if it was spit out by machine learning to create the perfect reality TV show: big guns, bigger animals, a murder accusation, polyamory, Florida.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
ComicBook

Roxane Gay Comic The Banks in Development as TV Series

Roxane Gay's graphic novel The Banks is being adapted for television. On Wednesday, it was announced that TKO Studios and New Regency are developing a series based on the graphic novel created by gay and artist Ming Doyle. Gay will write the adaptation, according to Deadline. The Banks tells the story of the women of the Banks family, the most successful thieves in Chicago who find themselves having to band together during the heist of a lifetime to avenge a loved one taken too soon.
TV SERIES
gamespew.com

American McGee’s Alice is Becoming a TV Series and Solid Snake is Writing it

Remember American McGee’s Alice? It’s set to become a TV series, and David Hayter, voice of Solid Snake is set to write it. No, you’ve not stumbled the Twilight Zone. Admittedly, we know David Hayter as the voice of Metal Gear Solid 1, 3 and 4’s protagonist, but he’s also an accomplished writer, producer and director. He was responsible for, amongst other things, penning the script to the original X-Men movie.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Riftwar Saga TV Show in Development

Another classic fantasy novel series could be making its way to television. Deadline reports that a new studio is developing The Riftwar Saga into a television series. The new production company, Six Studios, will be focused on genre TV, with the first six novels of The Riftwar Cycle by Raymond E. Feist and Janny Wurts being their first major project. Writers working on the potential adaptation includes Hannah Friedman (Disney+'s Willow, Obi-Wan Kenobi), Jacob Pinion (Fear the Walking Dead) and Nick Bernardone (Fear the Walking Dead, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) are attached to adapt the books for a potential series. No network or streaming platform was mentioned with the new project.
TV SERIES
onmsft.com

Halo's TV series could have multiple seasons

David Wiener, former Fear the Walking Dead executive producer, is at the forefront in spearheading the second season of Halo's TV series, according to an announcement made on a blog post. Based on information gathered from multiple outlets, such as The Hollywood Reporter, David is the top pick for Paramount...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Stephen King
Person
Joe Hill
Empire

Ready For A Goosebumps TV Series?

RL Stine might not challenge Stephen King in terms of adaptation domination, but he's had a few of his books turned into movies. His most popular series, Goosebumps has already fuelled one live-action TV series and two movies and Disney+ just gave the greenlight to a new small screen version.
TV SERIES
Channel 3000

Most anticipated TV series of 2022

From the varied genres to the unique plotlines and characters, 2022’s upcoming TV shows offer a look into new worlds—some we know and others that exist just beyond our imagination. To get ready for upcoming television offerings, Stacker looked at all new 2022 TV series releases and ranked...
TV SERIES
thetvaddict.com

TV Series That are Wrapping up in 2022

It’s official: during the last two years, we’ve all spent most of our time at home. The benefit of this has been that we’ve had time to do things we weren’t able to do before, such as taking up a new hobby, watching our favourite TV shows or even dabbling with some online gambling. In fact, online gambling has seen a huge increase in popularity around the world in recent years. Of course, when playing games online, you should do your research to know that the site you are using is legitimate and safe. Such sources will highlight games, instructions and strategies, particularly for new players. Additionally, they’ll be able to provide you with an in-depth overview of each casino and the bonuses they offer. And some even offer games based on favourite TV shows just to really add to the excitement!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Walden Media#The Baby Sitters Club#Dragonscale
cosmicbook.news

'Dungeons & Dragons' TV Series In Development From 'Red Notice' Director

A Dungeons & Dragons TV series is in development and is getting spearheaded by Rawson Marshall Thurber who recently directed the smash-hit Red Notice for Netflix starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds. Details include that Rawson Marshall Thurber will oversee the Dungeons & Dragons series for Hasbro and...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

R.L. Stine's GOOSEBUMPS is Getting a New TV Series at Disney+

R.L. Stine’s classic YA horror book series Goosebumps is getting a new series adaptation thanks to Disney+! Last year it was announced that a new version of the show was being developed by Scholastic Entertainment, and producer Neal H. Moritz, who worked on the two Goosebumps films, and Sony Pictures TV.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
tvseriesfinale.com

Joe Pickett: Season Two Renewal Announced for Spectrum’s Top Series

Joe Pickett, based on the novel by CJ Box, is returning for a second season. Spectrum has renewed the drama series, which has become the most-watched program for the cable service. Starring Michael Dorman, the series follows a game warden and his family who must cope with the economic changes that come to their small town.
TV SERIES
flickdirect.com

Blade Runner Series in Development at Amazon

A "Blade Runner" series is in the works at Amazon. The series, which will be titled "Blade Runner 2099", will be the sequel to "Blade Runner 2049", which was released in 2017. Ridley Scott will executive produce via Scott Free Productions alongside Silka Luisa, Andrew Kosove, and Broderick Johnson. Silka Luisa will also write the script.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy