No. 8 UConn bounces back from loss with 84-60 rout of DePaul

STORRS — It’s been 29 years since the UConn women’s basketball team lost two games in a row. On Friday, the streak that spans 1,044 games was at risk. But just as the team has done after every loss since March 1993, UConn and coach Geno Auriemma responded with a complete turnaround: The No. 8-ranked Huskies defeated DePaul 84-60 Friday night after losing to Villanova Wednesday.
Following a heartbreaking loss to Sikeston after winning nine straight games, Cape Central bounced back in a big way. The Tigers started hot and pulled well ahead early in an 85-33 victory on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Classic at Cape Central High School. "I was very happy," Cape...
Sydney Gray drove in five runs to lead the Nebraska softball team to a 10-1 win against Drake in six innings during the second day of the UNI-Dome Classic on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Huskers bounced back after losing to Iowa State 7-3 earlier in the morning. After...
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored 24 points and sank two clutch shots down the stretch to allow Virginia Tech to hold off Commonwealth rival Virginia, 62-53 Monday night for its sixth straight win. After Kadin Shedrick scored to pull the Cavaliers within four points, 54-50, with just...
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, Mark Smith notched his seventh double-double and Kansas State rallied to beat West Virginia 78-73 on Monday night. Nowell sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point...
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Zippy Broughton scored 18 points to lead five in double figures and No. 17 Florida held off a late Auburn rally, defeating the Tigers 83-77 on Monday night. Kristina Moore scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and Florida's run reached 7-0 as...
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jazz Shelley and Sam Haiby scored 14 points apiece to lead five Nebraska players in double figures, and the Cornhuskers broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to upset fifth-ranked Indiana 72-55 on Monday night. The Huskers (19-6, 8-6 Big Ten) capitalized as...
FAIRMOUNT — Though the IHSAA’s annual boys state basketball tournament is still a couple weeks away, Southwood and Madison-Grant played an intense, tournament-style affair Saturday night. Defense was definitely the order of the game as both teams spent the entire 32 minutes applying full-court pressure and making things...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sophomore Angel Reese finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season to power No. 13 Maryland to an 81-69 victory over No. 22 Iowa on Monday night. Reese sank 9 of 15 shots from the floor, hit 7...
BALTIMORE (AP) — Kris Monroe had a career-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help North Carolina Central hold off Coppin State 77-74 on Monday night. Monroe hit 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range for NCC's Eagles (12-11, 7-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Justin Wright had 19 points. Randy Miller Jr. added 14 points and Eric Boone scored 10.
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Darrious Agnew scored 14 points to lead Alcorn State to a 68-56 victory over Florida A&M on Monday night. Keondre Montgomery added 11 points for the Braves. Alcorn State 10-15, 9-4 SWAC) led 35-18 at halftime.
Following is the Overall Top 10 boys high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending Jan 29. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Hundreds of fans waited in the seats behind press row while Amy Williams finished her postgame radio interview. As the Nebraska coach began walking across the court toward the locker room, a round of cheers broke out. Beaming, she stopped and turned, raised both arms high and waved enthusiastically.
There are a lot of mixed feelings on Rick Pitino among Kentucky fans, but all members of Big Blue Nation should like what their former coach has to say about this year’s Wildcats. Even though he’s busy with his own Iona team, Pitino has apparently been keeping an eye...
UPLAND — Frustrating is just one way to describe Taylor University’s men’s 2021-22 men’s basketball season, particularly over the past month or so. The Trojans have been locked in competitive games on many nights during the Crossroads League season, only to come up short in the end.
NEW YORK (AP) — In his first game as a member of the Nets, Seth Curry scored 23 points to lead Brooklyn to a 109-85 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Brooklyn snapped its 11-game losing streak, and Curry was one of five players who finished in double figures. Bruce Brown set season-highs with 19 points, six assists, and five steals. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 19 points, Cam Thomas added 14 off the bench and Andre Drummond contributed 11.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night. Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half.
The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:. Division 1. SchoolRecordTotalPoints. 1. Hudsonville (4)(14-2)71. (tie) West Bloomfield (1)(14-1)71. 3. Hartland(15-1)65. 4. Midland Dow(15-1)60. 5. Parma Western(15-1)58. 6. Farmington...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum's first victory with New Orleans was one of the Pelicans' most dominant performances of the season. McCollum, who was traded from Portland last week, scored 23 points and the Pelicans overall shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night.
BOSTON (AP) — After getting stymied for nearly three periods, Dylan Peterson finally broke through with a goal that brought the coveted Beanpot trophy back to Boston University. Peterson scored with 2:48 remaining to lift BU over three-time defending champion Northeastern 1-0 on Monday night in the 69th annual...
Comments / 0