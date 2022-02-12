Rams, Bengals to clash in Sunday's Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals were pacing to hit halftime of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams without a single penalty called against them. Then Vernon Hargreaves came onto the field in a hoodie to celebrate. No typos there. Hargreaves, inactive and on the sidelines, ran onto the field to...
The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, and a big part of the game will come down to how well the Rams pass rush, led by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, can get to Joe Burrow. On NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show, Rodney Harrison...
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl win on Sunday night. And as much as he loves the Rams and their fans, the Super Bowl champion quarterback knows that he established himself as a good player when he was with the Detroit Lions. When speaking to the NFL Network after Super Bowl LVI, Stafford was asked about his thoughts about Lions fans supporting him despite not playing for the team anymore.
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the only two teams star offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth has played for, are duking it out in the Super Bowl right now. Whitworth started his career with the Bengals before eventually signing with the Rams. The move worked out pretty well as he’s playing in his second Super Bowl with the organization.
Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has taken the NFL by storm this season, especially in the postseason. But Burrow has consistently been beaten up throughout his career. The Bengals have had issues on the offensive line for each of Burrow’s first two seasons. On Monday, ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said that Burrow could be on the Andrew Luck track if the Bengals can’t fix their issues on the offensive front.
Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are your Super Bowl LVI champions after a 23-20 come-from-behind triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in California. The Rams raced out to a 13-3 lead in the second quarter before the Bengals...
The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
Odell Beckham Jr.'s baby waited just a little longer to arrive so dad could win the Vince Lombardi Trophy first. After the Los Angeles Rams were victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Beckham Jr., 29, was seen embracing his girlfriend, model Lauren Wood, and kissing her baby bump.
The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
Dr. Dre went against the NFL's request to remove 'still not loving police' from his performance of 'Still D.R.E' during Super Bowl LVI's halftime show. Dre took to the stage with Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and other rap legends for an incredible performance at SoFi Stadium. The 56-year-old put...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing an uncertain situation at the quarterback position in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement, and they may try to replace the future Hall of Famer with another star. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that the Bucs are...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
Joe Burrow has had the world talking about his pre- and post-game outfits during the Bengals’ Super Bowl run, showing up to games and press conferences in flashy attire. It’s a fun story and has garnered a lot of attention on social media, giving fans plenty to talk about.
It’s hard to get into the headspace of a player who just lost the Super Bowl, let alone the starting quarterback for one. In the case of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he found a unique way to cope with yesterday’s loss. On Monday, TMZ Sports released a...
