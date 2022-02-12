ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Kern Public Health reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,208 cases

By Marisel Maldonado
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths and 1,208 cases Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 226,717 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,058 deaths. The department reports 179,139 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 603,390 negative COVID-19 tests, while 1,146 tests are pending.

The state is reporting 200 people are in a hospital and 41 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 612 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,694 cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 26,277 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 431 of them being hospitalized and 107,428 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,435 of them being hospitalized.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here .

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

California paid COVID sick leave is back; here’s what to know

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KGET

Kern County inmate visitation resumes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced inmate visitation will resume starting Saturday. The visitation was put on hold last month due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the community, according to KCSO. The sheriff’s office announced that visitation will resume at the Central Receiving Facility, Lerdo Pretrial Facility, and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Tired of expensive vandalism and persistent intimidation, city eyes park ranger program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ongoing instances of vandalism and graffiti-tagging have city parks officials considering a new approach – park rangers. Much like the county’s park ranger program, but with at least one important distinction: They’re not law enforcement . You’d think the responsibilities of a city recreation and parks employee would be pretty simple: […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Union Carpenters Local 661 build ramp for Bakersfield man’s home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Volunteer Union Carpenters Local 661 helped make life a little easier for a Bakersfield man today. On Saturday, they partnered with Rebuilding Kern County helping a resident who needed help with a wheelchair ramp for his home. Alfredo Diaz-Martinez goes to college by day and works as a janitor at night. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Inmate walks away from Bakersfield community reentry program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California prison officials said an inmate has walked away Sunday from a Bakersfield community reentry program. Officials said 26-year-old Dylan Warren left the Male Community Reentry Program facility on Feb. 13. He was discovered missing just before 6:30 p.m. Warren is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 209 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Modesto man arrested in Kern County for abducting his 3 children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Modesto man was arrested in connection in Kern County Friday, for allegedly forcibly abducting his three young children, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, CHP was alerted to a “Be-On-the-Lookout” for a suspect for who had abducted his children ages 2, 4, 6, and had […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Sheriff Youngblood pushes back against ACLU report, doubles down on inviting LA deputies to Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Friday, pushing back against an ACLU report that accuses the KCSO and other Central Valley law enforcement of illegally colluding with immigration enforcement. Sheriff Donny Youngblood also doubled down on an open invitation to unvaccinated Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies to come work in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Highest-earning zip codes in Bakersfield metro area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 things you can legally throw out of a car in California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There are two things you can legally throw out of a car in California, according to the state’s vehicle code — specifically California Vehicle Code 23114. According to the CHP, a driver can technically spill clear water onto the roadway or feathers from live birds. However, the law stipulates that they […]
KGET

UPDATE: Missing at-risk man found safe

UPDATE (3:10 p.m.): Jack Bean was found unharmed, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 31-year-old man who is considered at risk due to suspicious circumstances. Jake Bean was last seen Saturday at about 4 a.m. in the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CSUB welcomes students back to campus for in-person learning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After going virtual the first three weeks of the spring semester, Cal State Bakersfield welcomed students back to campus Monday for in-person instruction.  Last month, university officials made a decision to put the safety of the ‘Runner community first, due to a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant.  “We had a bit of a pause and we are super […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Former Navy Engineer pleads guilty to espionage

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — An Annapolis U.S. Navy engineer pled guilty this afternoon to federal espionage charges, Jonathan Toebbe was arrested in October. Toebbe has agreed to serve at least 151 to 210 months behind bars to sell U.S. Navy submarine propulsion intelligence to what he thought was a foreign agent who was working for […]
MILITARY
KGET

Bakersfield Police investigating officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Bakersfield Monday night. The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. at Buena Vista and Harris Roads, according to BPD. Video captured by 17 News shows multiple police vehicles on scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as we […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO: 27-year-old arrested in connection to Lone Oak Bar Lounge shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that wounded four people at the Lone Oak Lounge last month, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Jesus Manjarrez, 27, was arrested in connection to the shooting on Friday according to the sheriff’s office. He faces charges of attempted […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

West students getting the word out about fentanyl with PSA projects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – There’s not a lot of good things to say about fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that has killed hundreds of Kern County residents over the past two years. But there is some good news: Education can make a difference, starting right here on the high school campus. The West High campus, in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Houchin giving donors certificates for free Girl Scout cookies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is giving each donor a certificate for a free box of Girl Scout cookies while supplies last. Houchin, in partnership with Girl Scouts of Central California South, started giving away certificates Monday as an incentive for donors to come in and help offset what’s being called the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
