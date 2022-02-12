ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Gov. Cuomo planning to file ethics complaint against Attorney General James

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is planning to file an ethics complaint against the Attorney General Letitia James.

An attorney for Cuomo says there was “clear prosecutorial misconduct” during Attorney General Letitia James' independent review into claims of sexual harassment against the former governor.

The investigation had found that claims made by 11 women against Cuomo were true, but several county prosecutors have declined to file criminal charges.

Cuomo is set to file his own complain with the New York State Bar Association's Attorney Disciplanary/Grievance Committee.

