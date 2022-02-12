B.E.A.K.S co-founder longing for retirement at crossroads as more injured birds show up to her sanctuary

Luke the dog is still looking for love after getting stood up at his Valentine's Day party. According to a release from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, the animal rescue center's shelter at Brands Hatch in Kent, England, is caring for a dog who has been unlucky in love. Luke...
GREEN BAY - What a snowy owl was doing in the city will forever be a mystery. Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is just grateful the injured animal has landed in its care. The young female bird was spotted Jan. 20 by a concerned citizen on Quincy Street, a far cry from the open fields and shorelines where the large, majestic snowies hunt rodents during Wisconsin winters and thrill anyone lucky enough to catch a glimpse.
A litter of kittens were found behind a warehouse along with a cat. One of them was very clingy to her mom. Cailey Seymour, the founder of Dorset Rescue Kittens (in Ontario, Canada), was informed about a street cat and her litter of five by a fellow animal rescuer. The...
Enjoy the beauty of winter and meet birds of prey during Open Door Bird Sanctuary’s (ODBS) Winter Open Days Feb. 12 and March 12, 11 am – 3 pm. Also enjoy the trails for a snowshoe, hike or cross-country ski. (Provide your own equipment.) The three trails provide...
A MUM whose son died at just 20 years old says his tattoo artist was the first to spot a symptom of his disease. Tom Linton, from Chester-le-Street, County Durham, was “over the moon” to get inked on his 18th birthday. The artist had warned him to get...
Each year, an estimated 3.3 million dogs are surrendered to shelters or taken off the streets in the U.S. alone. It’s a staggering number and doesn’t even account for dogs who live their lives as strays and never make it into a shelter or rescue. Some people have...
SATSUMA, Fla. — Ruben Josey has been to Hell and back. He's currently at UF Health Shands recovering from a vicious dog attack in late January. "It's a miracle I am alive," he told First Coast News from his hospital room. On January 30, while walking his dog in...
Jonathan David Zazula, aka Jonny Z died, Feb. 1 at his home in Florida. He was 69. As co-founders of Megaforce Records and CraZed Management, Jon and wife and partner, Marsha, discovered many of the Heavy Metal scene’s superstars and championed the metal underground by launching the careers of Metallica, Anthrax, Testament, Overkill, Ministry, Ace Frehley, Disco Biscuits, Kings X and Raven.
ONE OF the worst parts about cleaning the toilet is trying to pick up all the little hairs from the toilet without really touching it. Well, a savvy woman has the solution for that little problem: a dryer sheet. If you live with someone with longer hair, chances are you...
A GP plunged 300ft to his death when revisiting a mountain ridge in Cumbria where he had proposed to his wife nearly three decades earlier.Dr Jamie Butler, who worked as a medic for Manchester City football club, fell from Striding Edge in the Lake District last November.An inquest heard he fell when mist descended on the mountain, resulting in poor visibility.Dr Butler, 54, proposed to wife Margaret on the same spot 27 years earlier in 1994, she said.The couple, from Altrincham in Greater Manchester, had been walking up the mountain together to revisit the beauty spot.They set out early on...
There is a 24-hour sandwich shop in San Diego that is operated by a half-century-old evangelical organization many say is a cult. The Yellow Deli is a 24-hour sandwich shop and cafe devoted to healthy eating with a "Middle Earth feel" that has been operating in San Diego's North County city of Vista since Valentine's Day 2010. Another location of Yellow Deli has been open in Valley Center since 2006. Like the nearly 70 locations sited around the country, both San Diego Yellow Deli branches are owned and managed by the Twelve Tribes, an "end of days" Christian religious movement founded by former high school teacher Elbert "Gene" Spriggs (known as Yoneq by his followers) in 1972 in Chattanooga TN. Over the course of its half-century history, the organization has been known by several other names and has ignited controversy with critics labeling it a cult. Today, the Twelve Tribes has over 3,000 members with organizations all over North America, Western Europe, South America and Australia.
Ifeyinwa Joy Chiamonwu sees herself as “a vessel of her Igbo ancestors.” The Nigerian artist, who joined Jack Shaiman’s roster last year, set out to honor this sentiment with “Genesis,” her debut at the New York–based gallery. For the exhibition, Chiamonwu aims to elevate and preserve her Igbo community’s rich tribal customs and cultural practices by depicting those closest to her, reimagined as traditional Igbo characters and mythical deities.
In Nne Mmiri (Igbo Water Goddess), from 2021, one of the show’s most striking paintings, a naked Black female figure—modeled after the artist’s best friend—stands powerfully, turning her back to the viewer...
“Let’s go for a walk!” says Risa Simon, clapping her hands and prompting seven dogs, including. Buddha, a 20-year-old Chihuahua mix, and Olive, a one-eyed Shih Tzu, to perk up and follow her out the front door. The yard is fenced, so there’s no need for leashes.
It was a spur-of-the-moment decision that I wish I never made, because it literally ruined my weekend. First off, some quick background -- a lot of my friends and co-workers talk smack about my lunch choice, but I can be a creature of habit and tend to have a Jello cup and an apple for lunch every day. It's just enough to fill me up but also not too much to weigh me down and put me in a food coma right before I have to hop on the radio and be entertaining.
Comments / 0