ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

No. 25 Xavier gets by No. 24 UConn as Huskies have some technical difficulty

By Neill Ostrout nostrout@journalinquirer.com
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ucgh_0eCM7iU100
Connecticut's Andre Jackson (44) steals the ball from Xavier guard Colby Jones (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Jeff Dean

The “Cincinnati T Party” doesn’t have quite the same ring to it as the one held a few centuries ago in New England.

And the colonists in Boston were a little more upset than the members of the UConn men’s basketball team were Friday night. But perhaps not by much.

No. 25 Xavier beat No. 25 UConn 74-68 at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, aided by two late technical fouls called on the Huskies.

Fresh off a win over No. 18 Marquette Tuesday in Hartford, the Huskies (16-7, 7-4 Big East) couldn’t make it consecutive wins over ranked foes. That was in part because coach Dan Hurley and guard Andre Jackson were both called for technical fouls in the game’s final four minutes.

R.J. Cole scored 22 points to lead UConn. Tyrese Martin added 18.

Xavier (17-7, 7-6 Big East), which did not trail in the second half, was led by Jack Nunge’s 22 points.

Xavier led by five with just under four minutes to play when Martin appeared to force Xavier guard Colby Jones into a turnover at midcourt. But referee Wally Rutecki instead whistled Martin for a foul.

Hurley took exception the call, apparently voiced his displeasure, and referee Doug Shows then issued the coach a technical foul.

Down seven after the ensuing free throws, the Huskies staged another rally, only to be derailed by another technical foul.

Jackson drilled a 3-pointer with 1:34 to play in the game that pulled his team within 67-64.

But after nearly turning the Musketeers on the ensuing possession, Jackson slapped the ball after it bounced out of bounds and was called for a “T” himself.

UConn trailed by three at halftime, but considering its best players, Sanogo and Cole, were in foul trouble for much of the opening half, that deficit seemed quite manageable.

But with its starting lineup back intact to begin the second half, UConn was blitzed by the Musketeers anyway. Xavier began the second half with an 8-3 run, six of which were scored by its veteran guard, Paul Scruggs.

Suddenly trailing by eight and with Cole having quickly picked up his third foul, Hurley called time out.

The deficit reached 10 on a Zach Freemantle three-point play with 13:32 to go, and Hurley had seen enough. The coach quickly re-inserted Cole into the lineup, and the graduate student responded with back-to-back 3-pointers that cut the UConn deficit down to four.

The Huskies couldn’t sustain the momentum, or rather get enough stops on the defensive end, to continue their run.

Xavier’s big men, Nunge and Freemantle, worked together to direct a spurt that put the hosts back up 54-46 with 10 minutes to go in the game.

Points were at a premium at the game’s outset. Both teams missed 10 of their first 14 shots, and UConn held a scant 10-9 lead after 10 minutes of action.

The Huskies’ efforts were stifled by foul trouble on their sophomore big man. Sanogo committed two fouls in the game’s first six minutes, forcing him to spend the remainder of the half on the UConn bench.

Buoyed by the play of Jalen Gaffney, forced into extra minutes because of foul trouble with Cole, too, the Huskies managed to take a 19-14 lead. But Xavier responded with 11 of the game’s next 14 points to pull ahead by three.

Gaffney, who had seven points on 3-for-3 shooting in the first half, helped the Huskies stem the tide as three of their starters _ Andre Jackson, as well _ had two fouls in the opening half.

The game was virtually a draw through 20 minutes, though Xavier’s Nate Johnson beat the halftime buzzer with an off-balance 3-pointer to give his team a 34-31 lead at the break.

Both teams played short-handed, with UConn forward Akok Akok (foot) and Xavier guard Adam Kunkel (non-COVID illness) sitting out the game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Russian figure skater starts bid for second gold amid doping saga

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will take to the ice Tuesday in search of her second gold medal a day after sport’s top court ruled she could continue to compete at the Beijing Olympics despite having tested positive for a banned substance before the Games. Before the positive test...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Basketball
Hartford, CT
College Sports
Local
Ohio Basketball
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Sports
Hartford, CT
Basketball
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Local
Connecticut Basketball
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Hartford, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
CBS News

Djokovic says he'll skip French Open and Wimbledon if he has to get vaccinated to take part, calls it "price that I am willing to pay"

London — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19. And the No. 1-ranked tennis player also is still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.
TENNIS
CBS News

Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleads guilty in spy case

A Maryland-based naval nuclear engineer accused of trying to pass information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, was formally indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of "conspiracy to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Hill

Arbery's killers had history of racial epithets, prosecutor in hate crimes trial says

Prosecutors argued that three men on trial for federal hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery used racial epithets and killed him because he was Black. Travis McMichael, 36, along with his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and his neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were all convicted last year for the murder of Arbery. They now face a new trial on whether they targeted Arbery because of his race.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Hurley
CBS News

Texas sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition data

The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook's parent company, saying it collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday in a state district court. The suit claims Facebook parent Meta has been "storing millions of biometric identifiers" — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people uploaded to its services, including Facebook and Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
308
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy