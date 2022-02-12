No. 25 Xavier gets by No. 24 UConn as Huskies have some technical difficulty

Connecticut's Andre Jackson (44) steals the ball from Xavier guard Colby Jones (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Jeff Dean

The “Cincinnati T Party” doesn’t have quite the same ring to it as the one held a few centuries ago in New England.

And the colonists in Boston were a little more upset than the members of the UConn men’s basketball team were Friday night. But perhaps not by much.

No. 25 Xavier beat No. 25 UConn 74-68 at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, aided by two late technical fouls called on the Huskies.

Fresh off a win over No. 18 Marquette Tuesday in Hartford, the Huskies (16-7, 7-4 Big East) couldn’t make it consecutive wins over ranked foes. That was in part because coach Dan Hurley and guard Andre Jackson were both called for technical fouls in the game’s final four minutes.

R.J. Cole scored 22 points to lead UConn. Tyrese Martin added 18.

Xavier (17-7, 7-6 Big East), which did not trail in the second half, was led by Jack Nunge’s 22 points.

Xavier led by five with just under four minutes to play when Martin appeared to force Xavier guard Colby Jones into a turnover at midcourt. But referee Wally Rutecki instead whistled Martin for a foul.

Hurley took exception the call, apparently voiced his displeasure, and referee Doug Shows then issued the coach a technical foul.

Down seven after the ensuing free throws, the Huskies staged another rally, only to be derailed by another technical foul.

Jackson drilled a 3-pointer with 1:34 to play in the game that pulled his team within 67-64.

But after nearly turning the Musketeers on the ensuing possession, Jackson slapped the ball after it bounced out of bounds and was called for a “T” himself.

UConn trailed by three at halftime, but considering its best players, Sanogo and Cole, were in foul trouble for much of the opening half, that deficit seemed quite manageable.

But with its starting lineup back intact to begin the second half, UConn was blitzed by the Musketeers anyway. Xavier began the second half with an 8-3 run, six of which were scored by its veteran guard, Paul Scruggs.

Suddenly trailing by eight and with Cole having quickly picked up his third foul, Hurley called time out.

The deficit reached 10 on a Zach Freemantle three-point play with 13:32 to go, and Hurley had seen enough. The coach quickly re-inserted Cole into the lineup, and the graduate student responded with back-to-back 3-pointers that cut the UConn deficit down to four.

The Huskies couldn’t sustain the momentum, or rather get enough stops on the defensive end, to continue their run.

Xavier’s big men, Nunge and Freemantle, worked together to direct a spurt that put the hosts back up 54-46 with 10 minutes to go in the game.

Points were at a premium at the game’s outset. Both teams missed 10 of their first 14 shots, and UConn held a scant 10-9 lead after 10 minutes of action.

The Huskies’ efforts were stifled by foul trouble on their sophomore big man. Sanogo committed two fouls in the game’s first six minutes, forcing him to spend the remainder of the half on the UConn bench.

Buoyed by the play of Jalen Gaffney, forced into extra minutes because of foul trouble with Cole, too, the Huskies managed to take a 19-14 lead. But Xavier responded with 11 of the game’s next 14 points to pull ahead by three.

Gaffney, who had seven points on 3-for-3 shooting in the first half, helped the Huskies stem the tide as three of their starters _ Andre Jackson, as well _ had two fouls in the opening half.

The game was virtually a draw through 20 minutes, though Xavier’s Nate Johnson beat the halftime buzzer with an off-balance 3-pointer to give his team a 34-31 lead at the break.

Both teams played short-handed, with UConn forward Akok Akok (foot) and Xavier guard Adam Kunkel (non-COVID illness) sitting out the game.