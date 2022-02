The UFC 271 PPV main card is underway, and we’ve got another rear-naked choke and then one more decision on the night. Just now, Renato Moicano submitted the ever-dangerous Alexander Hernandez in the second round. It was the combination boxing that hurt Hernandez and had him shooting a desperation takedown, and then Moicano addressed it by taking the back and locking up a rear-naked choke. Hernandez was still dazed from the punches, and already beat on the choke, so he elected to tap out. Moicano’s last four wins have come by way of rear-naked choke, but the real hero of this fight was his boxing skills.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO