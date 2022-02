KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville has two new fuzzy and ferocious friends that visitors can see in the zoo's Valley of the Kings Courtyard. Officials announced Wednesday Maji and Anga would be visible at the exhibit for three days per week. Visitors will be able to see them on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Friday from 12 p.m. through 2 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO