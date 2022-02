Former Falcons were going to be crowned Super Bowl champions Sunday night regardless of who won between the Bengals and Rams. Ricardo Allen is a former safety of the Falcons but was released last offseason in a cap saving move. He signed with the Bengals last spring and had an instrumental role in Cincinnati’s defensive rise; however, it was Raheem Morris — a former defensive coordinator and interim head coach of the Falcons — who will be getting a Super Bowl ring with his eyes set on a potential head coaching gig.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO