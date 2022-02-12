ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse women’s lacrosse defeats Stanford in season opener (full coverage)

By Kyle Evans
 3 days ago
The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team opened the 2022 season with a 12-9 victory over Stanford at the Carrier Dome on Friday night.

Senior attack Meaghan Tyrrell scored six goals to lead the Orange, including a hat trick in the second quarter.

  • Syracuse defeats No. 13 Stanford 12-9 in Kayla Treanor’s head coaching debut (DailyOrange.com)
  • Syracuse women’s lacrosse opens season with 12-9 win over No. 13 Stanford (Syracuse.com)
  • Observations from SU’s 12-9 win vs. No. 13 Stanford: New goalie, Tyrrells lead attack (DailyOrange.com)

