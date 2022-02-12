Syracuse women’s lacrosse defeats Stanford in season opener (full coverage)

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team opened the 2022 season with a 12-9 victory over Stanford at the Carrier Dome on Friday night.

Senior attack Meaghan Tyrrell scored six goals to lead the Orange, including a hat trick in the second quarter.

GAME RECAP LINKS:

Syracuse defeats No. 13 Stanford 12-9 in Kayla Treanor’s head coaching debut (DailyOrange.com)

Syracuse women’s lacrosse opens season with 12-9 win over No. 13 Stanford (Syracuse.com)

Observations from SU’s 12-9 win vs. No. 13 Stanford: New goalie, Tyrrells lead attack (DailyOrange.com)

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

MEDIA:

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).