Two days after Cheslie Kryst’s death, the NYC Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the 30-year-old died by suicide after falling from a New York City building. Chelsie Kryst’s death was officially ruled a suicide on Feb. 1, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to People. Cheslie died at the age of 30 on Jan. 30, and her autopsy was completed two days later. The Medical Examiner also confirmed that Cheslie had “multiple blunt impact injuries” after her death, according to CNN. Police had previously confirmed that Cheslie was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from a “higher elevation” of a 60-story building in Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO