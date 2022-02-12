Tonight’s Top 3 at 7: Biggest Hits In A “Second”

Man, I’ll be honest, Slash is so much fun to talk to. He has a great sense of humor and is such a legend. On today’s episode we talk about the upcoming Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators 4 album. We talk about it’s live feel, flavor of the songs, and even about an “epic” song that Myles told me about last fall. He talks about playing theaters as opposed to stadiums, his songs used in movies – specifically Sweet Child O’ Mine in Step Brothers – and his social media accounts. Just fun and really cool!

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO