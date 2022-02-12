ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Tonight’s Top 3 at 7: Biggest Hits In A “Second”

By lmartino
963kklz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTune in tonight at 7 p.m. as we...

963kklz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
Big Frog 104

Sam Hunt’s Biggest Hit Almost Wasn’t Released

It's difficult to think of Sam Hunt without bringing to mind his No. 1 hit, "Body Like a Back Road." If Hunt wasn't on the map before, that song — a megahit for the genre-bending artist — certainly catapulted him into superstardom. However, Hunt almost didn't release it...
MUSIC
Billboard

Who’s the Biggest Pop Star Right Now Without a Hot 100 No. 1 Hit? (2022 Edition)

The year 2021 saw a number of veteran artists and newcomers score the first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s of their careers. While Olivia Rodrigo (“Drivers License” and “Good 4 U”), The Kid LAROI (“Stay” with Justin Bieber) and Giveon (Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” also featuring Daniel Caesar) got there relatively early in the game, it was a longer trip to No. 1 for Anderson .Paak (“Leave the Door Open,” with Bruno Mars as Silk Sonic) and particularly Future — who had collected well over 100 Hot 100 hits before finally reaching the apex with his appearance on Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” also featuring Young Thug.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
wsau.com

Lost In The 50’s Tonight

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. From the black and white cover…to the choice of cover songs and even some of the originals, Burton Cummings and the Guess Who were channeling their childhoods in the 1950s with this collection of tunes. It...
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Win UB40 Tickets

Tune in to 96.3 KKLZ (02/14/22-02/18/22) and play Martino’s Mystery Melody for your chance to win free tickets to see UB40 featuring Ali Campbell on The Beach at Mandalay Bay Saturday night May 14th, 2022!. Follow us!! 👍. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kklz963/. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kklz963/
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Talkin’ Rock with Slash and Nick Reese of Joyous Wolf

Man, I’ll be honest, Slash is so much fun to talk to. He has a great sense of humor and is such a legend. On today’s episode we talk about the upcoming Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators 4 album. We talk about it’s live feel, flavor of the songs, and even about an “epic” song that Myles told me about last fall. He talks about playing theaters as opposed to stadiums, his songs used in movies – specifically Sweet Child O’ Mine in Step Brothers – and his social media accounts. Just fun and really cool!
MUSIC
963kklz.com

50 Best Power Ballads of All Time

Power ballads: They’re some of music’s most powerful expressions, and while their popularity exploded in the ‘80s, they can be found in multiple decades as is evident in our list. According to Cambridge University Press’ academic journal Popular Music, “The power ballad has become a mainstay of...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
963kklz.com

Corey Taylor Covers ‘Eddie And The Cruisers,’ Eddie Money On New EP

Corey Taylor has bellowed some of the most brutal metal jams as the frontman of Slipknot, but he also loves some very radio-friendly stuff as well. He’s just announced his CMFB… Sides EP, which has a number of covers, including “On The Dark Side,” a song originally recorded by John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band for the 1983 film Eddie and the Cruisers.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy