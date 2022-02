NEW TEXAS VOTING LAW - Eligible Texans have less than two weeks left to apply for a mail-in ballot ahead of the March 1st primary election. As the deadline approaches, voting rights groups say they continue to hear from voters whose applications have been rejected due to new ID requirements under Texas' new voting law. So far, thousands of vote-by-mail applications have been flagged for rejection. Grace Chimene is the president of the League of Women Voters of Texas.

